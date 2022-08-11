NASA, Boeing to Hold Media Update on Starliner Progress

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 25, to provide an update on the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) to the International Space Station – the first flight with astronauts on the company's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Leadership on the call also will discuss data reviews from Boeing's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 to the space station, which successfully completed in May 2022.

The briefing participants are:

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Steve Stich , manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program, NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, CST-100 Starliner, Boeing

CFT will demonstrate the ability of Starliner and the United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket to safely carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. NASA will fly two astronaut test pilots, Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams, on the flight test to the space station, where they will live and work off the Earth for about two weeks.

Following a successful test flight with astronauts, NASA will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for regular crew rotation flights to the space station.

Find out more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

