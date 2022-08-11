Immunovia, Inc. Issued Clinical and Public Health Laboratory License from California Dept of Public Health for IMMray™ PanCan-d test

Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Department of Public Health has granted Immunovia, Inc., the American subsidiary of Immunovia AB (Nasdaq :IMMNOV) (Stockholm: IMMNOV), a Clinical and Public Health Laboratory license, allowing physicians in California to order the IMMray PanCan-d test for their patients.

"People at risk for pancreatic cancer need better tools for early detection. We are thrilled that this approval enables us to make IMMray PanCan-d available to clinicians in California who care for those at risk." says Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovia, Inc.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

