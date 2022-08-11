Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today that the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on September 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time at its corporate headquarters located at 101 Wrangler Drive, Suite 201, Coppell, Texas 75019. The Company also announced that it has set the close of business on August 10, 2022 as the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the annual meeting.

The Company anticipates mailing its proxy statement to stockholders on or around August 25, 2022 which will include a description of the matters to be considered at the annual meeting. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of the 2022 proxy statement when it is available, as well as other information concerning the Company, at www.costartechnologies.com.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2020. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.