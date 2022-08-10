Pulmonary Fibrosis Care Expands To 74 Medical Centers In U.S.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening lung disease, have gained access to specialized care through the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's (PFF) Care Center Network (CCN). The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has announced that six new sites have joined the CCN to help diagnose, treat, and provide support for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF).

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network now offers 75 sites in 35 states to diagnose, treat and provide support for individuals living with pulmonary fibrosis. (PRNewswire)

"Our new PFF Care Center Network sites offer much-needed comprehensive care for patients living with PF and interstitial lung disease (ILD). The new centers are located in California, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin," said Jessica Shore, PhD, RN, Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Quality for the PFF. "In addition to providing expert care, our centers participate in ILD research and offer educational events for the community to help patients and their loved ones."

The newest medical centers to receive the Care Center Network designation are:

Medical centers in the CCN have met criteria developed with both pulmonary fibrosis medical experts and patient input. All sites offer teams with expertise in pulmonary medicine, rheumatology, radiology, pathology, and dedicated clinical staff.

Care centers collaborate with the PFF to actively engage their local PF communities with resources including support groups, educational activities and materials for patients, caregivers and their loved ones.

The 74 sites now operating in the PFF Care Center Network are:

Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham)

Arizona

St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix)

Banner University Medical Center (Phoenix)

University of Arizona (Tucson)

California

Center for Advanced Lung Disease at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles) NEW

Stanford Health Center (Palo Alto)

University of California at Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program (Sacramento)

University of California at Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

University of California at San Francisco (San Francisco)

Colorado

National Jewish Health (Denver)

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)

Connecticut

Yale School of Medicine (New Haven)

Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

University of Florida (Gainesville)

University of Miami (Miami)

University of South Florida – Tampa General Hospital (Tampa) NEW

Georgia

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Illinois

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) NEW

University of Chicago (Chicago)

Indiana

Indiana University (Bloomington)

Iowa

University of Iowa (Iowa City)

Kansas

The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky

University of Kentucky Research Foundation (Lexington)

University of Louisville School of Medicine (Louisville)

Louisiana

Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston)

Michigan

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Spectrum Heath System (Grand Rapids)

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Nebraska

Creighton University (Omaha)

New York

Columbia University Medical Center (New York)

New York University School of Medicine (New York)

Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook)

University of Rochester Medical Center (Rochester)

Weill-Cornell Medical Center (New York)

North Carolina

Duke University Medical Center (Durham)

LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health (Greensboro)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland)

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Cincinnati)

Oklahoma

OU Health (Oklahoma City) NEW

Oregon

The Oregon Clinic (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Temple Health (Philadelphia)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Medical University of South Carolina, (Charleston)

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

University of Texas Health Science Center (Houston)

The University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio)

Utah

University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Virginia

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)

University of Virginia Health Systems (Charlottesville)

VCU Health (Richmond) NEW

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee) NEW

University of Wisconsin (Madison)

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

