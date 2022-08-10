Kentucky's Kenergy partners with internet service provider Conexon Connect to bring world-class broadband to rural areas across the state

Connect's first partnership in Kentucky will deliver high-speed internet access to homes and businesses across 14 counties with Connect, powered by Kenergy, fiber network

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect , the internet service provider formed by rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon , has been selected by Kenergy to deliver high-speed fiber internet access for rural Kentuckians within the cooperative's service territory.

The cooperative is partnering with Connect to launch and deploy a nearly 7,200-mile fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, representing Conexon Connect's first partnership in the state of Kentucky.

The Connect, powered by Kenergy, network will deliver world-class internet service to homes and businesses served by Kenergy across portions of Breckinridge, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties. The goal is ultimately to expand fiber broadband access to all of Kenergy's approximately 49,000 members.

"The start of this project marks a new stage for Conexon Connect as we bring fiber internet to rural areas of Kentucky for the first time. We are very excited to work closely with the Kenergy team to make this possible for co-op members," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and Conexon Connect CEO. "The partnership shows the dedication of both organizations to improving the lives of individuals living in rural areas."

Kenergy's nearly $150 million network is expected to be completed within three years. The fiber-optic network will offer members access to symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) gigabit internet. Additionally, it will provide reliable, clear phone service and enable the future benefits of smart grid capabilities to the electrical infrastructure, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing, more efficient electricity delivery, and more.

"Since Kenergy's beginning, we have put our members first and continuously enhanced our services to fit their needs. We're excited to take the next step to bringing them the fiber-to-the-home internet connection that they need," Kenergy President and CEO Jeff Hohn said. "Rural communities in our area desperately need high-speed internet to stay in touch, whether that's for telemedicine, work, or education. We are grateful to be the company that can give them that connection."

Conexon and Conexon Connect work with electric cooperatives and other organizations committed to serving their communities with fiber broadband. With its clients, the company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, builds more than 50,000 miles of fiber annually, and has connected more than 500,000 rural Americans to fiber to the home.

About Kenergy

Kenergy is an electric distribution cooperative located in Henderson, Kentucky. The cooperative was established in July 1999 through the consolidation of Henderson-Union Electric Cooperative (organized in 1936) and Green River Electric (organized in 1937). As a co-op, Kenergy is member-owned and operates on a not-for-profit basis. Kenergy exists to provide safe and reliable electricity at an affordable price. The co-op currently serves members throughout Breckinridge, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect is the internet service provider (ISP) arm of rural fiber broadband design and construction management leader Conexon. The subsidiary was formed to operate and manage cooperative fiber-to-the-home networks. Connect leverages Conexon's decades of co-op operations, fiber-optic design and construction, telecommunications, federal and state lobbying and customer experience management expertise to successfully launch and operate projects. The Connect approach is to work with electric cooperatives to launch and deploy high-speed fiber-optic networks – the gold standard of communications transmission – enabling them to offer world-class fiber broadband to their members. Connect today is partnering with multiple cooperatives in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri.

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance, and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 275 electric cooperatives, 60 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 rural Americans connected to fiber to the home. The company has secured nearly $2 billion in federal, state and local grants and subsidies for its clients.

