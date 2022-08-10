IGT and Nisqually Red Wind Casino Team Up in Multi-Year Sports Betting Agreement

IGT PlaySports™ grows leadership in Washington State with Olympia's premier casino

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it is expanding its sports betting leadership in Washington State via a multi-year contract with Nisqually Red Wind Casino. Under the terms of the agreement, Nisqually Red Wind Casino in Olympia, Wash. will leverage the award-winning IGT PlaySports platform, deploy IGT PlaySports betting kiosks and partner with the IGT trading advisory team.

"Nisqually Red Wind Casino is excited to offer our guests additional gaming entertainment and elevated fan engagement by introducing an IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook," said Conrad Granito, Nisqually Red Wind Casino, General Manager. "Given IGT PlaySports' leadership across Washington State and the turnkey nature of their solution, we are confident that we've found the ideal sports betting growth partner."

"In adding a sportsbook to its already impressive casino, Nisqually Red Wind Casino can leverage sports betting as a powerful player acquisition tool and a driver of extended property visitation," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "IGT PlaySports has significant experience powering sportsbooks at tribal casinos throughout the U.S. and we look forward to helping Nisqually Red Wind Casino create a must-visit destination for sports fans in Olympia and the surrounding areas."

IGT PlaySports is powering sports betting at 70+ gaming venues across the U.S. and Canada. Nisqually Red Wind Casino will be the eighth casino in Washington State to deliver world-class sports betting using IGT PlaySports technology. To learn more visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

