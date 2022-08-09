Vertical IQ Promotes David Buffaloe to President, Adds to Leadership Team

Current marketing leader to take company's helm while other longtime employees are promoted to new leadership roles

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh-based Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ announced today that David Buffaloe will assume the role of company president. Buffaloe will be responsible for driving the organization's growth, strategy, and execution, while co-founder and CEO, Bobby Martin, will continue to drive the corporate vision and support business development.

"I have tremendous confidence in David's leadership," Martin noted. "He has gained the respect of the team by being a great listener, learner, and organizer, thoughtful in his approach to challenges. David also has been effective in each leadership role he has taken on at Vertical IQ. We're fortunate he's part of our team and willing to take the helm to help us succeed."

Buffaloe joined the Vertical IQ team in 2019, bringing with him more than 25 years of marketing experience in the technology space. His CMO role at Vertical IQ has evolved to encompass management of the research and product teams as well.

"I'm honored and excited to take on this new challenge, leading a company I love working for," said Buffaloe. "My goal is to build on the vision we have been focused on for the past few years, innovating for new markets while remaining laser-focused on our current customers' success and satisfaction."

In addition to Buffaloe's new role, two other employees were recently promoted:

Company co-founder and current EVP of sales, Susan Bell , has been named Chief Sales Officer.

Courtney Farfour , previously the director of customer accounts, was added to the leadership team as VP of Customer Success.

"During their years with Vertical IQ, both Susan and Courtney have been exceptional assets to our organization, consistently exceeding their goals and proving their astute leadership skills again and again," added Martin. "We are fortunate to have them on our leadership team to ensure the company's continued success."

ABOUT VERTICAL IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 560 distinct industries, over 3,400 local economies, and more than 97 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

