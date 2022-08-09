Chick-fil-A Announces New Community Scholarship Program

Chick-fil-A expands its commitment to education by honoring 12 community service-minded students

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chick-fil-A, Inc. opens applications for its newest education initiative, Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars. This new scholarship program will award 12 scholarships of $25,000 annually to community service-minded leaders, helping them pursue their goals through furthering their education. Recipients will also have the opportunity to participate in a one-year leadership development program.

The Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program is an expansion of Chick-fil-A's existing education initiatives – including the Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship program, which has awarded more than $136 million to more than 80,000 Chick-fil-A® restaurant Team Members through its Leadership Scholarships and True Inspiration™ Scholarships. The Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program is an extension of Chick-fil-A's commitment to care for people and its communities by providing service-minded students of any age with opportunities to help them pursue their academic passions.

"Investing in access to education is one of the greatest ways we can care for others," said Rodney Bullard, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "It is our pleasure to support the advancement of students throughout the communities that Chick-fil-A serves – ultimately creating brighter futures by providing educational opportunities that will help them become the leaders of tomorrow."

The Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program will offer recipients several benefits, including:

Up-front payment: Chick-fil-A Community Scholars are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to tuition, housing and other on-campus expenses, without requiring tuition reimbursement.

Applicable at any qualifying school, college or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the recipient's choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools.

Participation in the Chick-fil-A™ Scholars Program: Recipients will have the option to participate in the Chick-fil-A Scholars Program, a one-year engagement that includes mentoring and leadership development opportunities.

Applicants who are interested in applying to the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program must meet the following criteria:

Be a resident of the United States , Puerto Rico or Canada

Be recommended by a teacher, coach or community leader

Be a postsecondary undergraduate or graduate student, or intend to enroll in undergraduate or graduate study for the 2023-2024 academic year

In addition, applicants must demonstrate academic success, devotion to community service and financial need. All applications must be completed and submitted by Wednesday, November 2, 2022. For more information about the new Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program, eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars.

While current Chick-fil-A Team Members are not eligible for the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program, they are eligible to apply for the Remarkable Futures Scholarship program. These applications opened on July 28, 2022 and will close October 27, 2022. For more information about the Remarkable Futures Scholarship program, please visit www.chick-fil-a.com/remarkable-futures-scholarships.

To learn more about other corporate social responsibility efforts at Chick-fil-A, visit chick-fil-a.com/givingback.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 170,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A, Inc. was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

