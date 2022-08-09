"How you recruit, develop, and manage talent relates directly to your brand as a people leader," says Stephen Miles, CEO of The Miles Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "A leader's top priority must be to continually make people better," says Taylor Griffin, COO of The Miles Group. On the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, Griffin joins Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group, to explain how leaders can enhance their skillsets around delegation, talent development, and team processes to become world-class in the "people business."

To get better at the people business, leaders have to set up their teams for success – "it's the best use of your time," adds Miles. "We need to assess them in a non-judgmental way. What do they need in terms of their experience profile, data set, cognitive profile? We're going to give them that so they can be successful."

The new episode, which dropped today on all major platforms, discusses why "Being Best at the People Business" may be as critical to a company's long-term goals as it is to reducing attrition now and in the near-term. "Managers often challenge their direct reports to just figure it out, and expect the high performers to be successful…they think that unpredictability is going to tell them who can rise to that occasion, and who can be successful in a given environment. But the truth is predictability sets people up for success," says Griffin.

As top executive coaches to some of the world's highest-performing leaders, Miles and Griffin explain: "How you recruit, develop, and manage talent relates directly to your brand as a people leader."

"What we talk about are some of the signposts, signaling, and tools that you can use as a leader to be better at the 'people business.' Because I promise you, if you are superior at the 'people business,' you will reach your maximum potential, both in terms of your goals and in terms of your overall behaviors and toolkit for leadership," says Miles.

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Learn the secrets of the highest performers and use this intelligence to power your career. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit https://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter and LinkedIn.

