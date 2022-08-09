All About the Mom Gives $15,000 to Teachers in New Sweepstakes

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All About the Mom, a lifestyle website for moms, is excited to announce their first Classroom Stock-up Sweepstakes for the 2022-23 school year. This year, All About the Mom will hand out $15,000 to teachers across the nation. The sweepstakes began on Monday, August 8, 2022, and will run through Sunday, August 28, 2022. Up to 30 nominated teachers will each receive a $500 gift card towards the purchase of classroom supplies.

All About the Mom is contributing $15,000 towards classroom supplies for the 2022-23 school year. (PRNewswire)

"Giving away these gift cards means more moms can relax when they send their kids to school." - Lizzie Peress , Founder

The sweepstakes, a first of this size for All About the Mom, is the result of numerous social posts and requests from teachers asking for assistance with fulfilling their classroom wish lists. As inflation, budget cuts, and the rising cost of products have made supply purchases challenging for teachers and students, the company believes that these contributions will make a difference in many classrooms.

In a 2021 survey of over 4,000 teachers, AdoptaClassroom.org found that 95% of teachers do not have enough money in their classroom supply budget to meet their students' needs. While the primary focus of All About the Mom is centered on mothers, the company and its sponsor believe that supporting teachers through this sweepstakes will have a ripple effect on students and their parents as well.

"We believe there is no greater gift you can give a child than the gift of education," shared, All About the Mom Founder, Lizzie Peress. "It is hard to receive a great education without supplies. Giving away these gift cards means more moms can relax when they send their kids to school in the fall. It is our deepest pleasure to impact communities in this way."

Sweepstakes entries will be collected via nomination process at https://allaboutthemom.com/sweepstakes/classroom-stock-up-sweepstakes/ Entrants may either nominate a Preschool – 12th Grade teacher they know, or nominate themselves if they are a teacher in need. Thirty winners will be chosen on August 29, 2022 and each will receive a $500 Visa Gift Card.

About All About the Mom: All About the Mom is a lifestyle and parenting website built by a community of moms with a vision to share the motherhood joys and challenges with other moms around the world.

