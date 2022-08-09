AD PRACTITIONERS, PARENT COMPANY TO MONEY AND CONSUMERS ADVOCATE, REBRANDS TO MONEY GROUP

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Practitioners, the parent company to world-class digital media brands Money.com , ConsumersAdvocate.org , and Navchain™, announced today a rebrand to Money Group. Whether saving for college or buying a home, the Money Group's dedicated team of award-winning personal finance journalists, engineers, and marketing experts deliver up-to-date news, recommendations, and solutions to life's most important decisions. Along with the rebrand, Money Group unveiled their new website, www.moneygroup.pr , to better reflect the company's vision and mission to revolutionize the way consumers and brands connect.

"Changing our name to Money Group marks an exciting evolution in our company's history," says Melissa Powel, Chief Experience Officer at Money Group. "Money.com has a rich history that aligns with our company's mission and vision and building on this brand will accelerate our growth strategy. At Money Group, we believe when we combine well-researched content with information about products and services people need, we can help people live richer in every sense of the word."

The new Money Group company name comes as the team lays out plans to celebrate Money.com's 50-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories this October. The company acquired the iconic, personal finance site, Money , in 2019 and implemented a major business overhaul and redesign, which resulted in better user experience, improved site performance, and significant growth in audience, revenue, and staff. Navchain™, Money Group's lead-scoring and ad delivery platform, was a key component in helping to transform the Money brand into a profitable business. Navchain™, which was developed by the team over the last 6 years, was also instrumental in establishing ConsumersAdvocate.org as one of the largest brands in Google's paid search ecosystem. ConsumersAdvocate.org , the original brand under the company umbrella, is a trusted source of reviews and recommendations for all of life's most important buying decisions.

Leveraging a half-century of expertise and trustworthy advice in the personal finance sector, data science, and their proprietary technology, Money Group is focused on helping millions of people take control of their future by fueling life-changing decisions. Money Group, which is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico, is hiring for key positions to foster business expansion and growth.

Money Group is a digital media company whose mission is to revolutionize the way consumers and brands connect through best-in-class technology, tools, news, and recommendations that help people live richer lives in every sense of the word. The company's portfolio of brands includes Money.com, which was acquired in 2019, and ConsumersAdvocate.org, which was acquired in 2016, and Navchain™, an analytics and ad delivery platform developed over the last 6 years. Leveraging a half-century of expertise and trustworthy advice in the personal finance sector, data science, and their proprietary technology, Money Group is focused on helping millions of people take control of their future by fueling life changing decisions in areas spanning health, home, lifestyle, insurance, and beyond.

Money Group is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit moneygroup.pr and moneygroup.pr/careers/ for open positions.

