PHX MINERALS INC. REPORTS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PAYMENT

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
- Net income in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 was $8.6 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to net loss of ($4.0) million, or ($0.12) per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $7.2 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased from $5.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.
- Royalty production volumes for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 3% to 1,595 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 decreased 1% to 2,430 Mmcfe, compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2022.
- 80% of royalty production volumes and 78% of total production volumes in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 were attributable to natural gas.
- 96 gross (0.25 net) wells converted to PDP, including 39 gross (0.19 net) in the SCOOP and 12 gross (0.03 net) in the Haynesville, during the third fiscal quarter of 2022, compared to 108 gross (0.48 net) in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.
- 155 gross (0.79 net) wells in progress as of June 30, 2022, compared to 134 gross (0.60 net) as of March 31, 2022.
- Total debt was $28.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.31x at June 30, 2022.
- During the third fiscal quarter of 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 938 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma and the Haynesville play of East Texas and Louisiana for approximately $9.1 million.
- Since June 30, 2022, PHX has closed on additional acquisitions of 544 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma and the Haynesville play of Louisiana for approximately $8.2 million.
- PHX has entered into a PSA to divest the remainder of its non-operated working interest position in the Fayetteville Shale of Arkansas for approximately $6 million subject to customary closing adjustments.
- PHX announced a $0.02 per share quarterly dividend, payable on Sept. 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on Aug. 25, 2022.
(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.
Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to report another outstanding quarter of financial results including adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million, a 22% increase over the prior sequential quarter. I would like to thank all of the PHX employees for their hard work that helped the company achieve these excellent third quarter 2022 results.
Consistent with our first and second quarter of 2022 results, we reported an increase in royalty volumes and a further decrease in working interest volumes. This is in line with our corporate strategy. We continue to allocate 100% of our capital to acquiring minerals in the core of the Haynesville in Louisiana and the SCOOP in Southern Oklahoma in high rock quality areas under well capitalized active operators, assuring us of near-term line of sight development. We are keenly focused on executing a successful acquisition strategy and expect our royalty volumes will continue to increase on an annual basis.
In our third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, and including through Aug. 4th, we have closed on a total of $18.0 million in additional minerals located primarily in the Haynesville with line-of-sight development, which should continue to drive our growing royalty volumes. This brings our fiscal 2022 acquisition program to approximately $42 million. There continues to be a strong set of acquisition opportunities in front of us.
Lastly, I'd like to announce that during our third fiscal quarter we opened our new corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. This move places our senior management team at the epicenter of the mineral space. We will retain our offices in Oklahoma City where our accounting and technical staff are located and do not anticipate any disruption to the business. We are excited about having new offices in Fort Worth and believe it will better position us to execute the Company's growth strategy of building shareholder value through the acquisition and ownership of high-quality mineral interest in our core areas."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Third Quarter Ended
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Gas Mcf Sold
1,897,799
1,879,343
5,380,093
5,090,619
Average Sales Price per Mcfe before the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
6.82
$
3.33
$
5.61
$
2.77
Average Sales Price per Mcfe after the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
4.32
$
3.31
$
3.72
$
2.76
Oil Barrels Sold
48,928
55,492
148,632
170,437
Average Sales Price per Mcfe before the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
105.23
$
63.77
$
90.40
$
52.95
Average Sales Price per Mcfe after the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
60.18
$
46.25
$
57.63
$
49.15
NGL Barrels Sold
39,732
46,753
124,358
125,118
Average Sales Price per Barrel(1)
$
36.76
$
23.58
$
35.52
$
20.42
Mcfe Sold
2,429,760
2,492,813
7,018,036
6,863,949
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
19,561,568
$
10,899,820
$
48,032,597
$
25,670,624
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
12,607,397
$
9,895,130
$
32,971,756
$
24,981,817
(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 periods.
Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
6/30/2022
1,897,799
48,928
39,732
2,429,760
3/31/2022
1,908,030
51,631
40,371
2,460,042
12/31/2021
1,574,265
48,074
44,256
2,128,248
9/30/2021
1,609,101
54,043
46,369
2,211,570
Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
6/30/2022
1,283,737
32,562
19,369
1,595,323
3/31/2022
1,261,949
28,758
18,852
1,547,609
12/31/2021
949,523
25,996
19,953
1,225,220
9/30/2021
705,397
29,442
19,364
998,230
Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
6/30/2022
614,062
16,366
20,363
834,437
3/31/2022
646,081
22,873
21,519
912,433
12/31/2021
624,742
22,078
24,303
903,028
9/30/2021
903,704
24,601
27,005
1,213,340
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Third Quarter Ended
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Working Interest Sales
$
7,088,153
$
5,486,978
$
18,959,671
$
13,245,980
Royalty Interest Sales
$
12,473,415
$
5,412,842
$
29,072,926
$
12,424,644
Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales
$
19,561,568
$
10,899,820
$
48,032,597
$
25,670,624
Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts
$
(2,387,226)
$
(5,487,483)
$
(12,534,464)
$
(8,089,662)
Lease Bonuses and Rental Income
$
209,329
$
259,152
$
450,152
$
319,139
Total Revenue
$
17,383,671
$
5,671,489
$
35,948,285
$
17,900,101
Lease Operating Expense
per Working Interest Mcfe
$
1.08
$
0.83
$
1.16
$
0.84
Transportation, Gathering and Marketing
per Mcfe
$
0.59
$
0.62
$
0.59
$
0.60
Production Tax per Mcfe
$
0.38
$
0.24
$
0.33
$
0.19
Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)
$
0.95
$
0.78
$
0.90
$
0.78
G&A Expense per Mcfe
$
1.18
$
0.91
$
1.10
$
0.88
Interest Expense per Mcfe
$
0.12
$
0.09
$
0.10
$
0.12
DD&A per Mcfe
$
0.83
$
0.86
$
0.82
$
0.90
Total Expense per Mcfe
$
3.47
$
3.15
$
3.38
$
3.14
Net Income (Loss)
$
8,589,010
$
(1,356,594)
$
11,250,804
$
(2,453,037)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
7,194,102
$
5,008,654
$
17,429,579
$
11,506,346
Cash Flow from Operations
$
8,404,654
$
5,563,226
$
24,338,974
$
10,240,333
CapEx
$
72,176
$
271,661
$
351,524
$
696,759
CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions
$
8,954,133
$
11,402,761
$
29,872,407
$
19,337,265
Borrowing Base
$
50,000,000
$
28,500,000
Debt
$
28,300,000
$
19,900,000
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)
1.31
1.45
(1) G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense.
(2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.
THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, RESULTS
The Company recorded third fiscal quarter 2022 net income of $8,589,010, or $0.25 per share, as compared to a net loss of ($1,356,594), or ($0.05) per share, in the third fiscal quarter 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, decreased losses associated with our hedge contracts and increased gains on asset sales, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative costs, or G&A, and income tax expense.
Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $8,661,748, or 79%, for the third quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 105%, 65% and 56%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas volumes of 1%, partially offset by a decrease in oil and NGL volumes of 12% and 15%, respectively.
The production increase in royalty volumes during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, resulted from new wells associated with 2021 and 2022 acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack and STACK plays, and legacy wells shut in in the Eagle Ford play while the operator completes new offset wells.
The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($2,387,226) in the third fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to a net loss of ($5,487,483) in the third fiscal 2021 quarter, of which ($5,670,147) is a realized loss and $3,282,921 is an unrealized gain with respect to the third fiscal 2022 quarter. Realized net loss on derivative contracts for the third fiscal 2022 quarter excludes $1,284,024 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in June 30, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.
The 10% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the third fiscal 2022 quarter, relative to the third fiscal 2021 quarter, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and production taxes. G&A increased $602,510, or 26%, in the third fiscal 2022 quarter, compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter due to legal expenses associated with reincorporating in the state of Delaware, increased transaction activity and restricted stock expense. Production taxes increased $328,339, or 55%, due to increase in natural gas, oil and NGL revenue, but decreased as a percent of natural gas, oil and NGL revenue in the third fiscal 2022 quarter, compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter from 5.5% to 4.7%.
NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, RESULTS
The Company recorded net income of $11,250,804, or $0.33 per share, in the fiscal nine-month period ended June 30, 2022 (the "fiscal nine-month 2022 period"), as compared to a net loss of ($2,453,037), or ($0.10) per share, in the corresponding 2021 period. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, gains on asset sales and lease bonuses and rental income, and decreased DD&A, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, production taxes, G&A and income tax expense.
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales increased $22,361,973, or 87%, for the fiscal nine-month 2022 period, compared to the corresponding 2021 period, due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 103%, 71% and 74%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas volumes of 6%, partially offset by a decrease in oil and NGL volumes of 13% and 1%, respectively.
Natural gas volumes increased during the nine months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of new wells associated with recent acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. These gas volumes were partially offset by naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack and divestitures in the Fayetteville. NGL production decreased slightly as a result of naturally declining production from liquids-rich gas wells in the STACK. The decrease in oil production was a result of naturally declining production in working interest wells and the Company's strategy of no longer participating with working interests in new drilling in the Eagle Ford play and reduced drilling activity of royalty wells in the Bakken play, as well as naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online in the STACK during fiscal year 2021. Oil production decreases were partially offset by new wells in the SCOOP.
The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($12,534,464) in the fiscal nine-month 2022 period, as compared to a net loss of ($8,089,662) in the corresponding 2021 period, of which ($8,595,246) is a realized loss and ($3,939,218) is an unrealized loss with respect to the fiscal nine-month 2022 period. Realized net loss on derivative contracts for the fiscal nine-month 2022 period excludes $6,465,597 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in June 30, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.
The 8% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the fiscal nine-month 2022 period, relative to the corresponding 2021 period, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and production taxes, partially offset by a decrease in DD&A. G&A increased $1,651,758, or 27%, in the fiscal nine-month 2022 period, compared to the corresponding 2021 period due to legal expenses associated with reincorporating in the state of Delaware, increased transaction activity and restricted stock expense. Production taxes increased $958,499, or 75%, due to increase in natural gas, oil and NGL revenue, but decreased as a percent of natural gas, oil and NGL revenue in the nine-month 2022 period, compared to the corresponding 2021 period from 5.1% to 4.8%. DD&A decreased $448,465, or 7%, in the fiscal nine-month 2022 period to $0.82 per Mcfe, as compared to $0.90 per Mcfe in the corresponding 2021 period. Of the DD&A decrease, $587,155 was a result of an $0.08 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $138,690 resulting from production increasing 2% in the fiscal nine-month 2022 period, compared to the corresponding 2021 period. The DD&A rate per Mcfe decrease was mainly due to an increase in reserves during the fiscal nine-month 2022 period, as compared to the corresponding 2021 period.
OPERATIONS UPDATE
During the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company converted 96 gross (0.25 net) wells to producing status, including 39 gross (0.19 net) in the SCOOP and 12 gross (0.03 net) in the Haynesville, compared to 108 gross (0.48 net) wells, including 35 gross (0.04 net) in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.33 net) in the Haynesville, during the second fiscal quarter of 2022.
At June 30, 2022, the Company had a total of 155 gross (0.79 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 65 gross (0.21 net) active permitted wells, compared to 134 gross (0.60 net) wells in progress and 52 gross (0.23 net) active permitted wells at March 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, 25 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 96 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage, compared to 18 rigs operating on the Company's acreage with 86 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage as of March 31, 2022.
Bakken/
Three
Arkoma
SCOOP
STACK
Forks
Stack
Fayetteville
Haynesville
Other
Total
As of June 30, 2022:
Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage
46
20
11
9
-
62
7
155
Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage
0.17
0.09
0.05
0.01
-
0.43
0.04
0.79
Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage
20
17
2
-
-
16
10
65
As of June 30, 2022:
Rigs Present on PHX Acreage
6
2
3
-
-
12
2
25
Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage
21
20
6
4
-
36
9
96
Leasing Activity
During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company leased 395 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $512 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 22%.
Bakken/
Three
Arkoma
SCOOP
STACK
Forks
Stack
Fayetteville
Haynesville
Other
Total
During Three Months Ended June 30, 2022:
Net Mineral Acres Leased
15
112
-
-
-
68
200
395
Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre
$
325
$
1,000
-
-
-
$
500
$
355
$
512
Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre
23 %
23 %
-
-
-
23 %
21 %
22 %
ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE
During the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company purchased 938 net royalty acres for approximately $9.1 million and sold 2,387 net mineral acres, which were outside our core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $0.5 million.
Bakken/
Three
Arkoma
SCOOP
STACK
Forks
Stack
Fayetteville
Haynesville
Other
Total
During Three Months Ended June 30, 2022:
Net Mineral Acres Purchased
208
-
-
-
-
448
-
656
Net Royalty Acres Purchased
216
-
-
-
-
722
-
938
Price per Net Royalty Acre
$
9,394
-
-
-
-
$
9,830
-
$
9,730
Net Mineral Acres Sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,387
2,387
Net Royalty Acres Sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,387
2,387
Price per Net Royalty Acre
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
214
$
214
THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL
PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third fiscal quarter results at 11:00 a.m. EDT tomorrow Aug. 9, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13731836.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales
$
19,561,568
$
10,899,820
$
48,032,597
$
25,670,624
Lease bonuses and rental income
209,329
259,152
450,152
319,139
Gains (losses) on derivative contracts
(2,387,226)
(5,487,483)
(12,534,464)
(8,089,662)
17,383,671
5,671,489
35,948,285
17,900,101
Costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses
900,807
1,064,989
3,086,272
3,100,052
Transportation, gathering and marketing
1,430,136
1,538,174
4,132,258
4,138,653
Production taxes
925,197
596,858
2,301,537
1,316,038
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,022,832
2,137,707
5,727,708
6,176,173
Provision for impairment
6,277
45,855
11,862
45,855
Interest expense
286,345
220,439
693,276
790,202
General and administrative
2,877,614
2,275,104
7,717,435
6,065,677
Losses (gains) on asset sales and other
(630,547)
(35,043)
(743,867)
(177,512)
Total costs and expenses
7,818,661
7,844,083
22,926,481
21,455,138
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
9,565,010
(2,172,594)
13,021,804
(3,555,037)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
976,000
(816,000)
1,771,000
(1,102,000)
Net income (loss)
$
8,589,010
$
(1,356,594)
$
11,250,804
$
(2,453,037)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.25
$
(0.05)
$
0.33
$
(0.10)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
34,652,155
28,309,258
34,009,105
24,482,639
Diluted
34,851,214
28,309,258
34,009,105
24,482,639
Dividends per share of
common stock paid in period
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.045
$
0.03
Balance Sheets
June 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,489,282
$
2,438,511
Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0
11,780,557
6,428,982
allowance for uncollectable accounts)
Refundable income taxes
860,416
2,413,942
Other
1,276,942
942,082
Total current assets
18,407,197
12,223,517
Properties and equipment at cost, based on
successful efforts accounting:
Producing natural gas and oil properties
265,800,998
319,984,874
Non-producing natural gas and oil properties
50,204,756
40,466,098
Other
972,770
794,179
316,978,524
361,245,151
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(193,551,159)
(257,643,661)
Net properties and equipment
123,427,365
103,601,490
Operating lease right-of-use assets
770,952
607,414
Other, net
764,068
578,593
Total assets
$
143,369,582
$
117,011,014
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
486,034
$
772,717
Derivative contracts, net
10,189,546
12,087,988
Income taxes payable
-
334,050
Current portion of operating lease liability
190,604
132,287
Accrued liabilities and other
1,489,127
1,809,337
Total current liabilities
12,355,311
15,136,379
Long-term debt
28,300,000
17,500,000
Deferred income taxes, net
550,906
343,906
Asset retirement obligations
2,116,246
2,836,172
Derivative contracts, net
1,068,544
1,696,479
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
1,015,405
789,339
Total liabilities
45,406,412
38,302,275
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500
shares authorized and 35,680,970 issued at June 30, 2022;
36,000,500 shares authorized and 32,770,433 issued at Sept. 30, 2021
594,445
545,956
Capital in excess of par value
42,849,595
33,213,645
Deferred directors' compensation
1,451,690
1,768,151
Retained earnings
58,676,047
48,966,420
103,571,777
84,494,172
Less treasury stock, at cost; 377,232 shares at June 30,
2022, and 388,545 shares at Sept. 30, 2021
(5,608,607)
(5,785,433)
Total stockholders' equity
97,963,170
78,708,739
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
143,369,582
$
117,011,014
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
11,250,804
$
(2,453,037)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,727,708
6,176,173
Impairment of producing properties
11,862
45,855
Provision for deferred income taxes
207,000
(1,117,000)
Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage
(449,053)
(316,541)
Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage
545,920
334,938
Net (gain) loss on sales of assets
(865,035)
(136,596)
Directors' deferred compensation expense
147,298
167,425
Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts
12,534,464
8,089,662
Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts
(1,215,245)
(688,807)
Restricted stock awards
1,219,047
542,674
Other
55,653
72,126
Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables
(5,351,575)
(2,134,395)
Other current assets
(78,262)
(89,957)
Accounts payable
(251,059)
209,014
Income taxes receivable
1,553,526
1,425,471
Other non-current assets
(393,492)
87,065
Income taxes payable
(334,050)
-
Accrued liabilities
23,463
26,263
Total adjustments
13,088,170
12,693,370
Net cash provided by operating activities
24,338,974
10,240,333
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(351,524)
(696,759)
Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests
(29,872,407)
(19,337,265)
Net proceeds from sales of assets
7,852,389
533,371
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(22,371,542)
(19,500,653)
Financing Activities
Borrowings under credit facility
14,300,000
-
Payments of loan principal
(3,500,000)
(8,850,000)
Net proceeds from equity issuance
4,670,112
11,088,858
Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts
(13,845,596)
-
Purchases of treasury stock
-
(2,741)
Payments of dividends
(1,541,177)
(757,692)
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
83,339
1,478,425
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,050,771
(7,781,895)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,438,511
10,690,395
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
4,489,282
$
2,908,500
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities
Gross additions to properties and equipment
$
33,431,875
$
23,794,178
Value of shares used for acquisitions
(3,510,001)
(3,718,000)
Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties
and equipment additions
302,057
(42,154)
Capital expenditures and acquisitions
$
30,223,931
$
20,034,024
Derivative Contracts as of Aug. 5, 2022
Collar Average
Collar Average
Fiscal Period
Product
Volume Mcf/Bbl
Swap Price
Floor Price
Ceiling Price
Remaining 2022
Natural Gas
135,000
$
4.15
$
6.53
Remaining 2022
Natural Gas
250,000
$
3.01
2023
Natural Gas
890,000
$
4.49
$
8.10
2023
Natural Gas
2,100,000
$
3.24
2024
Natural Gas
60,000
$
3.00
$
4.70
2024
Natural Gas
380,000
$
3.41
Remaining 2022
Crude Oil
19,000
$
46.89
2023
Crude Oil
15,000
$
75.00
$
96.00
2023
Crude Oil
72,750
$
63.65
2024
Crude Oil
14,250
$
74.91
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
Nine Months
Nine Months
Second Quarter
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
Net Income (Loss)
$
8,589,010
$
(1,356,594)
$
11,250,804
$
(2,453,037)
$
(4,020,455)
Plus:
Income tax expense
(benefit)
976,000
(816,000)
1,771,000
(1,102,000)
33,000
Interest expense
286,345
220,439
693,276
790,202
230,212
DD&A
2,022,832
2,137,707
5,727,708
6,176,173
2,121,116
Impairment
6,277
45,855
11,862
45,855
-
Less:
Unrealized gains (losses)
on derivatives
3,282,921
(4,482,793)
(3,939,218)
(7,400,855)
(11,772,640)
Gains (losses) on asset sales
693,750
31,243
865,038
61,801
2,292,215
Plus:
Cash receipts from (payments on)
off-market derivative contracts(1)
(1,284,024)
-
(6,465,597)
-
(2,493,481)
Restricted stock and deferred
director's expense
574,333
325,697
1,366,346
710,099
468,598
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,194,102
$
5,008,654
$
17,429,579
$
11,506,346
$
5,819,415
(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation
"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:
TTM Ended
TTM Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net Income (Loss)
$
7,486,604
$
(4,287,159)
Plus:
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,221,949
(1,780,060)
Interest expense
898,201
1,118,561
DD&A
7,297,339
8,696,169
Impairment
16,482
45,855
Less:
Unrealized gains (losses)
on derivatives
(815,184)
(9,788,013)
Gains (losses) on asset sales
1,112,581
770,911
Plus:
Cash receipts from (payments on)
off-market derivative contracts(1)
2,334,403
-
Restricted stock and deferred
director's expense
1,691,912
878,405
Adjusted EBITDA
$
21,649,493
$
13,688,873
Debt
$
28,300,000
$
19,900,000
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)
1.31
1.45
(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.
Pretax Net Income (Loss) Excluding Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses) Reconciliation
"Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses)" is defined as earnings before taxes, excluding unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives. We have included a presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) for the periods indicated:
Third Quarter Ended
Second Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Net Income (Loss)
$
8,589,010
$
(4,020,455)
Plus:
Income tax expense (benefit)
976,000
33,000
Less:
Unrealized gains (losses)
on derivatives
3,282,921
(11,772,640)
Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding
Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses)
$
6,282,089
$
7,785,185
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
34,652,155
34,292,455
Diluted
34,851,214
34,292,455
Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding Non-cash
Derivative Gains (Losses) per basic and diluted share
$
0.18
$
0.23
PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth, Texas, based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 75,000 leased mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View original content:
SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.