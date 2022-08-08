Destination Kohler Announces Headlining Talent and Ticket Sales for Kohler Food & Wine, October 20-23

The celebrity chef lineup includes Tom Colicchio, Esther Choi, David Rose, Ronnie Woo, Sherry Yard, Derrell Smith, Grace Ramirez, and cast members from "America's Test Kitchen"

KOHLER, Wis., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Kohler is proud to announce the headlining talent for this year's Kohler Food & Wine. On August 9th, guests can purchase tickets for the Midwest's premier epicurean event, which kicks off Thursday, October 20th and extends throughout the weekend with cooking demos, educational sessions, tastings, luncheons, evening soirées and live music. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from some of the country's most innovative chefs, wine experts and restaurateurs.

Tom Colicchio (PRNewswire)

The four-day extravaganza will feature demonstrations and tastings on the Culinary Stages with distinct culinary and winemaking icons, including:

Tom Colicchio – Chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality with fine dining establishments on the east and west costs as well as 'wichcraft,' a sandwich and salad fast casual concept. Colicchio is Head Judge on Bravo's "Top Chef and is a passionate food activist and "Citizen Chef" who advocates for a food system that values access, affordability, and nutrition over corporate interests. He also was a headlining chef at the first Kohler Food & Wine event 21 years ago! – Chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality with fine dining establishments on the east and west costs as well as 'wichcraft,' a sandwich and salad fast casual concept. Colicchio is Head Judge on Bravo's "Top Chef and is a passionate food activist and "Citizen Chef" who advocates for a food system that values access, affordability, and nutrition over corporate interests. He also was a headlining chef at the first Kohler Food & Wine event 21 years ago!

Esther Choi – Chef & owner of mŏkbar, mŏkbar Brooklyn and Ms. Yoo; Choi is driven by her Korean roots and inspired by the age-old technique of her Korean grandmother's cooking. Her cooking combines traditional and modern influences with fresh, seasonal ingredients. – Chef & owner of mŏkbar, mŏkbarand Ms. Yoo; Choi is driven by her Korean roots and inspired by the age-old technique of her Korean grandmother's cooking. Her cooking combines traditional and modern influences with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

David Rose – Food Network TV personality, Executive Chef/Spokesperson for Omaha Steaks and Cookbook author. Rose appeared as a finalist on Food Network Star (Season 13) and continues to be a culinary ambassador for multiple national brand – Food Network TV personality, Executive Chef/Spokesperson for Omaha Steaks and Cookbook author. Rose appeared as a finalist on Food Network Star (Season 13) and continues to be a culinary ambassador for multiple national brand

Ronnie Woo – Chef and owner of The Delicious Cook in Los Angeles , an LA-based private chef company that specializes in five-star dining experiences. Woo is a television personality known across multiple media platforms and the author of his much-anticipated debut cookbook, Did You Eat Yet?, set to be released in March 2023. – Chef and owner of The Delicious Cook in, an LA-based private chef company that specializes in five-star dining experiences. Woo is a television personality known across multiple media platforms and the author of his much-anticipated debut cookbook,set to be released in March 2023.

Sherry Yard – 3x James Beard Award Winner, owner of the Bakery by the Yard, Award Winning Cookbook Author – Secrets of Baking – Desserts by the Yard. Yard has worked to craft masterful breads, open new restaurants, and is known for mentoring chefs around the world. – 3xAward Winner, owner of the Bakery by the Yard, Award Winning Cookbook Author – Secrets of Baking – Desserts by the Yard. Yard has worked to craft masterful breads, open new restaurants, and is known for mentoring chefs around the world.

Derrell Smith – Former NFL athlete turned chef, Smith is the host of Tastemade's hit show "Mad Good Food" where he shows viewers the value of not only cooking for those you love, but also cooking for yourself. – Former NFL athlete turned chef, Smith is the host of Tastemade's hit show "Mad Good Food" where he shows viewers the value of not only cooking for those you love, but also cooking for yourself.

Grace Ramirez – Chef, activist, cookbook author, and broadcaster; Ramirez understands that food is culture and shares the nourishing traditions of vibrant and comforting Latin American cuisines, and her unique mix of the traditional and adventurous is what makes her kitchen the heart of any community. – Chef, activist, cookbook author, and broadcaster; Ramirez understands that food is culture and shares the nourishing traditions of vibrant and comforting Latin American cuisines, and her unique mix of the traditional and adventurous is what makes her kitchen the heart of any community.

"America's Test Kitchen" – The top-rated cooking show on public television will be represented by cast members: Chief Creative Officer Jack Bishop , Executive Editorial Director and co-host Bridget Lancaster and Executive Editorial Editor and co-host Julia Collin Davison . – The top-rated cooking show on public television will be represented by cast members: Chief Creative Officer, Executive Editorial Director and co-hostand Executive Editorial Editor and co-host

The Bartolotta Group - The Bartolotta Restaurants is a nationally recognized restaurant and catering organization co-founded by restaurateur Joe Bartolotta and his brother, two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Paul Bartolotta . Participating Bartolotta Restaurants include Mr. B's – A Bartolotta Steakhouse, Brookfield , Mr. B's –A Bartolotta Steakhouse, Mequon , Joey Gerard's – A Bartolotta Supper Club, Harbor House. - The Bartolotta Restaurants is a nationally recognized restaurant and catering organization co-founded by restaurateurand his brother, two-timeAward-winning Chef. Participating Bartolotta Restaurants include Mr. B's – A Bartolotta Steakhouse,, Mr. B's –A Bartolotta Steakhouse,– A Bartolotta Supper Club, Harbor House.

Kohler Food & Wine will proudly feature more than 500 wines and 60 spirits, and appearances by winemakers, owners and representatives from some of the country's greatest wineries, including Cakebread Cellars, Duckhorn Vineyards, Rodney Strong Vineyards, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Dry Creek Vineyard, St. Francis Vineyards & Winery, Villa Sandi, and unique labels from Vine Connections.

"We're excited to announce the details of our annual Kohler Food & Wine for 2022," said Jenna Check, Associate Director of Special Events at Kohler. "This year's event will be a celebratory experience where guests can connect with our unique community in an exciting and fun atmosphere. In addition to our stellar celebrity chef line-up to be showcased on the Culinary Stages, our continued partnership with The Bartolotta Restaurant Group will offer unique new programming, and our skilled vineyard principals and owners will feature the 'best in class' in their wine and spirit portfolios to attendees," she shared.

New and signature wine and spirits experiences will round out this year's culinarian event, including the Beer and Wine Garden. The garden will provide a place for guests to enjoy classic Wisconsin beers, or one of the available selections of the popular Underwood wine, in a relaxing atmosphere. The Beer and Wine Garden will feature live music, daily. Guests can purchase tickets to the Beer and Wine Garden experience on-site in exchange for libations, no ticket pre-purchase available.

Also new to this year's celebrations is the Edrington's Nineteenth Hole, offering the best of cocktailing and golf when the Edrington Spirits team takes over the Kohler Swing Studio. This exclusive, interactive, and educational event allows guests to partake in Edrington brand tastings, an Old-Fashioned cocktail preparation, delicious bites and fun activities including table games and use of the Swing Studio golf simulators. Guests will have a chance to participate in the closest to the pin contest to win a logoed golf bag; additional chances available for purchase onsite, benefiting Lakeshore Trout Unlimited.

The signature Food & Wine HUB and The Seeker: Your Passport to Wine are back! The HUB offers a dedicated, central gathering area where all event attendees can connect with family and friends while enjoying libations. Wine loving guests can explore the grounds of Destination Kohler through The Seeker: Your Passport to Wine, a wine-guided tour unlike any other. Guests who purchase this add-on to their event tickets will enjoy the opportunity to sample four different offerings from The Seeker fine wines at four different locations.

Food & Wine HUB and Beer and Wine Garden beverage tickets will be available for purchase on-site.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AUGUST 9th

Starting August 9th, tickets for Kohler Food & Wine Event will be available for purchase. Destination Kohler – the Midwest's only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond resort-hotel – will serve as the stunning backdrop for this event. For more information on festival programming, visit www.KohlerFoodandWine.com. Stay up to date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more programming information and ticket purchases, please visit DestinationKohler.com.

Download Chef Images

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes Five-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the Three-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of

Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a AAA Four Diamond property, in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Destination Kohler

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, all designed by Pete Dye and all in the top 100 of public courses. Straits hosted the Ryder Cup in September 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest, and 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.

Lizbeth Rincon-Moss

Kohler Co.

Lizbeth.Rincon-Moss@Kohler.com

Katie Feltz

Agency H5 for Kohler Co.

KFeltz@agencyh5.com

Ester Choi (PRNewswire)

David Rose (PRNewswire)

Destination Kohler (PRNewsfoto/Destination Kohler) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Destination Kohler