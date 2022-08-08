BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Paul J. Grod to Pivotal Wealth Management and our firm. Paul began his career in the financial services industry in 2007. From 2009 until 2022 he has been with KeyBank as an investment licensed banker. During his time with KeyBank, he was a six-time recipient of the prestigious Signature Circle Award, recognizing the top performers throughout the bank. In his role at KeyBank, he partnered with Financial Advisors to collaborate with clients to achieve their financial goals. He is passionate about collaborating with clients, taking a holistic approach to improve their financial wellness and delivering excellent service. Mr. Grod attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, in Teaneck, NJ.

Capitol Securities Welcomes Paul J. Grod to Pivotal Wealth Management and our firm

Paul is located at 1 Blue Hill Plaza, Lobby Level, #1509, Pearl River, NY 10965. His contact information is pgrod@capitolsecurities.com. (845-219-5161)

Paul will be working with John Scarpino, jscarpino@capitolsecurities.com .

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. bkimball@capitolsecurities.com.

