PureCycle Technologies to Present at Jefferies' Industrials Conference on August 10th, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. , Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, announced today that Larry Somma, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Jefferies' Industrials Conference, which is being held in-person at the InterContinental Barclay in New York City, August 9-10, 2022.
The Company is scheduled to present Wednesday, August 10th, from 9:30-9:55 am Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative or visit the conference web site.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com
