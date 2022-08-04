Pearson+ Releases Curated Video & Practice Feature to Enhance Learning Experiences for All College Students

Pearson+ Channels adds thousands of videos and practice questions to the company's leading library of 1,500 eTextbooks

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson+, today released Channels, its curated library feature of more than 10,000 short-form videos, produced, picked, and organized by experts into 16-course areas with an emphasis on science, math, and business—difficult subjects where millions of students seek video tutoring.

With Channels, Pearson pairs its eTextbook library with guided video tutorials, original practice questions, and other learning videos vetted and curated by Pearson experts on the same platform, so students don't have to search the web looking for supplemental learning help.

Thousands of the videos feature Pearson tutors, who recently joined the company as a part of the acquisition of Clutch Prep. These tutors guide students through their course, topic-by-topic with practice questions to simplify difficult concepts. Students are also able to interact with each other and their tutors by posting comments, asking questions, and getting feedback.

For this early release, Channels is available to all college students for free, even if they aren't using a Pearson textbook.

"Until now, Pearson+ was designed for students who were assigned a Pearson textbook. Now, with the addition of the Channels feature, Pearson+ is set to become a great learning tool for any college student who wants extra study help," stated Andy Bird, Pearson CEO. "Adding curated video tutorials on Pearson+ delivers on our promise to bring vibrant learning experiences to even more people. With Channels, we're excited to reach many more students with our engaging content in the upcoming school year."

As more students use Pearson+, Pearson is learning and adapting the product to fit how students prefer to study. High engagement with the audio, notetaking, and flash card features support Pearson's move to prioritize interactive study tools that allow for more flexible learning. Pearson+ gives students the ability to read online or offline, listen, or watch to support however they choose to learn concepts and pass exams.

This fall, Pearson+ subscribers will also have access to discounts for college lifestyle brands including Dormify and Contiki Tours. These partnerships add value to the Pearson+ subscription and will help students save money on their interests that are outside of the classroom.

Pearson+ has had a successful first year since launching in August 2021. Registered users now stand at 4.5 million for the academic year, with 329,000 paid subscriptions.

More info about Pearson+ features, including Channels can be found here.

Visit www.pearson.com/channels to enter the Pearson+ Channels experience.

