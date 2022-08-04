Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2022 and refined its outlook for fiscal 2022.

Highlights for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

Net sales increased 3.0% to $266.3 million ;

Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.5%;

Operating income was $5.7 million ;

Net income was $3.9 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.17 ; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.0 million .

"We are pleased with our results in the third quarter, which were in-line with our expectations," said Kemper Isely, Co-President. "Consumers continue to be drawn to the quality and value of our offering, along with our convenient shopping experience, making us a leading destination for natural and organic products in our markets. Since the third quarter of fiscal 2019 our daily average comparable store sales have increased 14.1% and diluted earnings per share have grown 88.9%, underscoring the strength of our differentiated model as well as our emphasis on operational excellence. We remain confident in our fiscal 2022 outlook and continue to focus on driving profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value."

In addition to presenting the financial results of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company) in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation from GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this earnings release.

Operating Results — Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

During the third quarte­­r of fiscal 2022, net sales increased $7.7 million, or 3.0%, to $266.3 million, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021, due to a $6.4 million increase in comparable store sales and a $2.1 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in sales from one store that closed at the beginning of the quarter. Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and was comprised of a 2.7% increase in daily average transaction size, partially offset by a 0.2% decrease in daily average transaction count. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by retail price inflation, our customers' response to pandemic trends, marketing initiatives, promotional campaigns and increased engagement in our {N}power® customer loyalty program.

Gross profit during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.8% to $73.6 million, driven by increased sales volume. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and occupancy expenses. Gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 27.6% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by lower product margin attributed to higher freight, distribution and shrink expenses, partially offset by store occupancy leverage.

Store expenses during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 5.3% to $60.1 million. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales was 22.6% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up from 22.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in store expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily driven by higher labor expense as a result of increased wage rates.

Administrative expenses during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.6% to $7.5 million. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 2.8% for each of the third quarters of fiscal 2022 and 2021.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.7 million, compared to $7.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased to 2.1%, compared to 2.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.9 million, or $0.17 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating Results — First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022 Compared to First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021

During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, net sales increased $32.6 million, or 4.2%, to $815.4 million, compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021, due to a $27.6 million increase in comparable store sales and a $5.8 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in sales from one store that closed at the beginning of the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Daily average comparable store sales increased 3.5% in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, and was comprised of a 2.0% increase in daily average transaction size and a 1.5% increase in daily average transaction count. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by our customers' response to pandemic trends, retail price inflation, marketing initiatives, promotional campaigns, and increased engagement in our {N}power® customer loyalty program.

Gross profit during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased 5.9% to $229.1 million, primarily driven by increased sales volume. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and occupancy expenses. Gross margin increased 50 basis points to 28.1% during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by improved product margin and store occupancy leverage.

Store expenses during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased 1.8% to $179.1 million. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales was 22.0% during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, down from 22.5% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The reduction in store expenses as a percentage of net sales reflects leverage attributed to higher sales and a more normalized operating environment compared to the prior fiscal year period.

Administrative expenses during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased 9.5% to $22.9 million. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales was 2.8% during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, up from 2.7% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Operating income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $26.5 million, compared to $19.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Operating margin during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased to 3.3%, compared to 2.4% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $19.2 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $42.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $19.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings on its $50.0 million revolving credit facility, and $17.7 million outstanding on its term loan facility.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the Company generated $29.5 million in cash from operations and invested $18.0 million in net capital expenditures, primarily for new and relocated/remodeled stores.

Dividend Announcement

Today, the Company announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2022.

Growth and Development

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022 the Company opened one new store in Colorado, ending the quarter with 162 stores in 20 states. Since June 30, 2022, the Company opened one new store in South Dakota. As of August 4, 2022, the Company has signed leases for an additional five new stores planned to open in fiscal years 2022 and beyond.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is refining its fiscal 2022 new store openings, comparable store sales and earnings per share outlook based upon year-to-date performance and current trends, as well as the uncertainty of the pandemic, and economic and inflationary factors. The Company now expects:



Fiscal

2022 Outlook Number of new stores 3-4 Number of relocations/remodels 2 Daily average comparable store sales growth 2.0% to 3.0% Diluted earnings per share $0.87 to $0.96



Capital expenditures (in millions) $28 to $35

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss this earnings release. The dial-in number is 1-888-347-6606 (US) or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Call." A simultaneous audio webcast will be available at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com and archived for a minimum of 20 days.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 163 stores in 21 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The following constitutes a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements because of factors such as risks and challenges related to the pandemic and government mandates, the economy, inflationary and deflationary trends, periods of recession, changes in the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning the Company's market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, future growth, the war in Ukraine, other financial and operating information and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 (the Form 10-K) and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the securities laws.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations at 303-986-4600 or by visiting the Company's website at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

June 30,

Nine months ended

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$ 266,309

258,624

815,419

782,867

Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs

192,750

187,082

586,341

566,473

Gross profit

73,559

71,542

229,078

216,394

Store expenses

60,124

57,086

179,065

175,838

Administrative expenses

7,459

7,273

22,924

20,935

Pre-opening expenses

325

135

550

665

Operating income

5,651

7,048

26,539

18,956

Interest expense, net

(603)

(586)

(1,692)

(1,699)

Income before income taxes

5,048

6,462

24,847

17,257

Provision for income taxes

(1,115)

(1,430)

(5,642)

(3,889)

Net income

$ 3,933

5,032

19,205

13,368





















Net income per share of common stock:

















Basic

$ 0.17

0.22

0.85

0.59

Diluted

$ 0.17

0.22

0.84

0.59

Weighted average number of shares of common stock

outstanding:

















Basic

22,676,882

22,606,444

22,659,042

22,582,351

Diluted

22,854,754

22,711,067

22,812,692

22,719,555



NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,916

23,678

Accounts receivable, net

8,090

8,489

Merchandise inventory

111,329

100,546

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,216

2,914

Total current assets

143,551

135,627

Property and equipment, net

148,560

151,399

Other assets:









Operating lease assets, net

312,144

316,388

Finance lease assets, net

46,056

39,367

Deposits and other assets

460

530

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

13,470

11,768

Total other assets



372,130

368,053

Total assets

$ 664,241

655,079













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 69,429

68,949

Accrued expenses

22,451

26,589

Term loan facility, current portion

1,750

1,750

Operating lease obligations, current portion

34,297

33,308

Finance lease obligations, current portion

3,403

3,176

Total current liabilities

131,330

133,772

Long-term liabilities:









Term loan facility, net of current portion

15,938

21,938

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

299,056

301,895

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

46,716

39,450

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

15,568

15,293

Total long-term liabilities

377,278

378,576

Total liabilities

508,608

512,348













Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 22,688,995

and 22,620,417 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

respectively

23

23

Additional paid-in capital

57,783

57,289

Retained earnings

97,827

85,419

Total stockholders' equity

155,633

142,731

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 664,241

655,079



NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Nine months ended June 30,







2022

2021



Operating activities:











Net income

$ 19,205

13,368

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

21,088

22,462

Impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs

95

105

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

57

294

Share-based compensation

887

666

Deferred income tax expense

274

1,816

Non-cash interest expense

17

17

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









(Increase) decrease in:









Accounts receivable, net

(298)

515

Merchandise inventory

(10,783)

(187)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,088)

(1,166)

Income tax receivable

(328)

3,004

Operating lease assets

23,795

23,220

(Decrease) increase in:









Operating lease liabilities

(20,974)

(23,893)

Accounts payable

1,696

(9,310)

Accrued expenses

(4,138)

102

Net cash provided by operating activities

29,505

31,013

Investing activities:









Acquisition of property and equipment

(15,925)

(15,514)

Acquisition of other intangibles

(2,293)

(1,393)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

16

30

Proceeds from property insurance settlements

184

85

Net cash used in investing activities

(18,018)

(16,792)

Financing activities:









Borrowings under revolving facility

6,100

11,800

Repayments under revolving facility

(6,100)

(11,800)

Borrowings under term loan facility

—

35,000

Repayments under term loan facility

(6,000)

(10,875)

Finance lease obligation payments

(2,059)

(2,102)

Dividends to shareholders

(6,797)

(49,870)

Loan fees paid

—

(53)

Payments on withholding tax for restricted stock unit vesting

(393)

(332)

Net cash used in financing activities

(15,249)

(28,232)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(3,762)

(14,011)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

23,678

28,534

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 19,916

14,523

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for interest

$ 418

203

Cash paid for interest on finance lease obligations, net of capitalized interest of

$222 and $138, respectively

1,340

1,339

Income taxes paid

5,315

5,362

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:









Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid

$ 3,642

2,996

Acquisition of other intangibles not yet paid



231

214

Property acquired through operating lease obligations



19,645

9,212

Property acquired through finance lease obligations



9,726

106





































































































NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

































































































Non-GAAP Financial Measures

































































































(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including certain items such as impairment charges, store closing costs, lease exit costs, share-based compensation and non-recurring items. The adjustments to EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 included $0.1 million in operating lease asset impairment charges as a result of an early store relocation. The adjustments to EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 included $0.4 million in lease exit costs associated with one store that closed in fiscal year 2019.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, dollars in thousands:





Three months ended

June 30,

Nine months ended

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income

$ 3,933

5,032

19,205

13,368

Interest expense, net

603

586

1,692

1,699

Provision for income taxes

1,115

1,430

5,642

3,889

Depreciation and amortization

7,068

7,405

21,088

22,462

EBITDA



12,719

14,453

47,627

41,418

Impairment of long-lived assets and store

closing costs



— 297

— 179

95 887

405 666

Share-based compensation









Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 13,016

14,632

48,609

42,489







(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, as presented, has been recast to exclude share-based compensation to enhance the comparability of this measure between fiscal periods.

EBITDA decreased 12.0% to $12.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. EBITDA increased 15.0% to $47.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $41.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 4.8% and 5.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 5.8% and 5.3% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.0% to $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $14.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.4% to $48.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $42.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 4.9% and 5.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 6.0% and 5.4% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional information about: (i) our operating performance, because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our stores on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from our core operations, such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) our performance and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA is a component of a measure in our financial covenants under our credit facility.

Furthermore, management believes some investors use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation from net income, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. Commencing with its financial reporting for fiscal year 2021, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation. The Company's historical presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, including for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, did not exclude share-based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, as presented in this release, has been recast to exclude share-based compensation to enhance the comparability of this measure between fiscal periods. Management believes that excluding share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA will enhance investors' ability to assess period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating performance and make more meaningful comparisons between our operating performance and the operating performance of our competitors.

Our competitors may define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, and as a result, our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any depreciation or interest expense for leases classified as finance leases;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation, impairment and store closing costs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Due to these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.

