Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $359.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $342.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million or $1.23 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $682.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $618.6 million during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share and $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Although we faced a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second quarter, we are pleased with our sales results, particularly against the record sales in the comparable period last year. Our sales improved 5.1% over last year's strong second quarter, with particular strength in our Temperature Control division.

"By division, Engine Management sales increased 3.7% in the quarter, driven largely by acquisitions made in 2021 as well as price increases that were implemented during the quarter. Customer POS remained solid throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021, excluding Wire and Cable, which has returned to its secular decline.

"Turning to Temperature Control, an early start to the summer season provided a favorable tailwind against the challenging comparison from last year. Sales grew 7.5% year over year due to a combination of new business wins, price increases, and solid customer demand. Record heat has continued into the 3rd quarter across the country, and while weather trends are hard to predict, we are hopeful for ongoing strong customer demand, although we face a difficult comparison relative to last year's long, hot summer.

"We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket channels. To remind you, this focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Over the past few years we have doubled this business to a run rate of $300 million. We continue to make progress integrating our recent acquisitions, and are making inroads as we identify cross-selling opportunities.

"Consolidated operating margins were below expectations at 7.8% in the second quarter. Inflationary pressures across many cost inputs remain a headwind, and we continue to implement price increases in an effort to offset these higher costs. Additionally, the rapid rise in interest rates has resulted in increased costs related to customer supply chain finance programs. We are actively pursuing initiatives to help offset these elevated operating costs.

"Given this year's inflationary and supply chain challenges, we expect our consolidated gross margin will be lower than originally anticipated at approximately 27% for the full year. We also note that with the projected interest rate hikes and the associated impact on our factoring program expenses, we expect our operating profit will be in the range of 7-8% of net sales.

"As previously announced, during the quarter we entered into a new five-year $500 million credit facility that includes a $100 million term loan and $400 million revolving credit facility. In addition, SMP entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on $100 million of borrowings under the new facility. This new credit facility is expected to afford us the flexibility we need to support our growth and continue to execute on strategic priorities. The new facility should also allow for our continued focus on returning value to our shareholders with quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.

"To that point, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022. Furthermore, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $19.6 million during the quarter. To date as of this release, we have exhausted the remaining balance of the prior $30 million share repurchase authorization. As a result, the Board of Directors has authorized a new $30 million common share repurchase plan.

"Lastly, as recently announced, we were deeply saddened by the passing of John Gethin, a Director for the company since 2016. Prior to that, John was a long-tenured leader at SMP, including many years as our Chief Operating Officer and President. He will be sorely missed. In connection with John's passing, the Board of Directors decreased the size of the Board from ten to nine directors, effective as of July 28, 2022.

"In closing, there remains much uncertainty as we head into the second half of 2022 with respect to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession. Yet we remain confident in our business and the industry's resilience based on performance during past turbulent markets. Underlying tailwinds including an aging fleet, limited new vehicle availability and favorable summer weather to date should help offset some of the potential near-term challenges that may persist. Furthermore, we believe our go-to-market strategy of being a full-line full-service supplier of professional grade products continues to resonate with our customers, and our favorable manufacturing footprint which relies less on the Far East than many of our peers provides us with structural advantages to better control our supply chain. We also remain bullish on our expansion into new markets, and see vast potential in growing this business. Finally, we thank all of our people for their effort in working with us through challenging times."

Conference Call

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





SIX MONTHS ENDED







JUNE 30,





JUNE 30,







2022



2021





2022



2021







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 359,412



$ 342,076





$ 682,243



$ 618,629

































COST OF SALES

263,061



242,804





496,052



435,573

































GROSS PROFIT

96,351



99,272





186,191



183,056

































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

68,468



62,347





131,352



116,807



RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3



-





44



-



OTHER INCOME, NET

13



-





13



-

































OPERATING INCOME

27,893



36,925





54,808



66,249

































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,927



832





3,376



1,467

































INTEREST EXPENSE

1,821



495





2,626



704

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

27,999



37,262





55,558



67,012

































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,122



9,248





14,127



16,834

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

20,877



28,014





41,431



50,178

































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,666)



(853)





(2,782)



(2,017)

































NET EARNINGS

19,211



27,161





38,649



48,161

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

85



19





77



19

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 19,126



$ 27,142





$ 38,572



$ 48,142































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,792



$ 27,995





$ 41,354



$ 50,159



LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,666)



(853)





(2,782)



(2,017)



TOTAL

$ 19,126



$ 27,142





$ 38,572



$ 48,142































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.96



$ 1.26





$ 1.89



$ 2.25



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.08)



(0.04)





(0.13)



(0.09)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.88



$ 1.22





$ 1.76



$ 2.16































































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.93



$ 1.23





$ 1.85



$ 2.21



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.07)



(0.03)





(0.13)



(0.09)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.86



$ 1.20





$ 1.72



$ 2.12































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,757,998



22,198,545





21,867,644



22,257,922



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,255,642



22,686,384





22,372,702



22,741,171

































(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.





























STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit























































(In thousands)





















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED







JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021







(unaudited)



(unaudited)



Revenues

























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety

























Related System Products

$ 202,823



$ 192,486



$ 403,177



$ 366,152



Wire and Cable

39,050



40,730



77,953



79,082



Engine Management

241,873



233,216



481,130



445,234































Compressors

72,063



69,577



115,340



102,951



Other Climate Control Parts

42,369



36,894



80,413



65,993



Temperature Control

114,432



106,471



195,753



168,944































All Other

3,107



2,389



5,360



4,451



Revenues

$ 359,412



$ 342,076



$ 682,243



$ 618,629































Gross Margin

























Engine Management

$ 62,294 25.8 %

$ 67,532 29.0 %

$ 127,829 26.6 %

$ 132,602 29.8 %

Temperature Control

30,564 26.7 %

28,658 26.9 %

50,550 25.8 %

44,653 26.4 %

All Other

3,493



3,167



7,812



5,886



Gross Margin

$ 96,351 26.8 %

$ 99,357 29.0 %

$ 186,191 27.3 %

$ 183,141 29.6 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

- 0.0 %

(85) 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

(85) 0.0 %

Gross Margin

$ 96,351 26.8 %

$ 99,272 29.0 %

$ 186,191 27.3 %

$ 183,056 29.6 %





























Selling, General & Administrative

























Engine Management

$ 41,204 17.0 %

$ 37,063 15.9 %

$ 79,982 16.6 %

$ 71,019 16.0 %

Temperature Control

18,299 16.0 %

15,429 14.5 %

33,067 16.9 %

27,832 16.5 %

All Other

8,965



9,185



18,303



17,286



Selling, General & Administrative

$ 68,468 19.1 %

$ 61,677 18.0 %

$ 131,352 19.3 %

$ 116,137 18.8 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

- 0.0 %

670 0.2 %

- 0.0 %

670 0.1 %

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 68,468 19.1 %

$ 62,347 18.2 %

$ 131,352 19.3 %

$ 116,807 18.9 %

























































Operating Income

























Engine Management

$ 21,090 8.7 %

$ 30,469 13.1 %

$ 47,847 9.9 %

$ 61,583 13.8 %

Temperature Control

12,265 10.7 %

13,229 12.4 %

17,483 8.9 %

16,821 10.0 %

All Other

(5,472)



(6,018)



(10,491)



(11,400)



Subtotal

$ 27,883 7.8 %

$ 37,680 11.0 %

$ 54,839 8.0 %

$ 67,004 10.8 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

- 0.0 %

(755) -0.2 %

- 0.0 %

(755) -0.1 %

Restructuring & Integration

(3) 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

(44) 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

Other Income, Net

13 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

13 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

Operating Income

$ 27,893 7.8 %

$ 36,925 10.8 %

$ 54,808 8.0 %

$ 66,249 10.7 %































STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED















JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,















2022

2021

2022

2021















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,792

$ 27,995

$ 41,354

$ 50,159









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

44

-











ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

755

-

755











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(196)

(11)

(196)











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,795

$ 28,554

$ 41,387

$ 50,718







































































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.93

$ 1.23

$ 1.85

$ 2.21









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

-











ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

0.03

-

0.03











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

-

(0.01)









































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.93

$ 1.26

$ 1.85

$ 2.23







































































OPERATING INCOME

























































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 27,893

$ 36,925

$ 54,808

$ 66,249









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

44

-











ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

755

-

755











OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(13)

-

(13)

-

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED



















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 27,883

$ 37,680

$ 54,839

$ 67,004

2022

2021

2021



















(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 27,999

$ 37,262

$ 55,558

$ 67,012

$ 119,011

$ 145,614

$ 130,465





























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,941

6,586

13,893

13,100

28,036

26,546

27,243 INTEREST EXPENSE

1,821

495

2,626

704

3,950

1,387

2,028 EBITDA

36,761

44,343

72,077

80,816

150,997

173,547

159,736





























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

44

-

436

250

392 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

755

-

755

956

755

1,711 INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

-

-

-

-

2,600

- SPECIAL ITEMS

3

755

44

755

1,392

3,605

2,103





























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 36,764

$ 45,098

$ 72,121

$ 81,571

$ 152,389

$ 177,152

$ 161,839





























































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



































(In thousands)





































June 30,



December 31,



2022



2021



(Unaudited)

















ASSETS











CASH

$ 14,186



$ 21,755











ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

235,669



186,774 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

6,012



6,170 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

229,657



180,604











INVENTORIES

551,415



468,755 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,405



22,268 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

26,198



17,823











TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

842,861



711,205











PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

104,931



102,786 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

39,827



40,469 GOODWILL

131,125



131,652 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

101,649



106,234 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

34,086



36,126 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

44,885



44,087 OTHER ASSETS

27,188



25,402











TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,326,552



$ 1,197,961























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ 56,000



$ 125,298 CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

7,954



3,117 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

140,082



137,167 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

55,725



42,412 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,117



23,663 ACCRUED REBATES

41,647



42,472 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

35,985



45,058 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

49,710



57,182











TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

410,220



476,369











LONG-TERM DEBT

203,500



21 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

30,039



31,206 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

48,025



52,698 OTHER LIABILITIES

22,119



25,040











TOTAL LIABILITIES

713,903



585,334











TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

601,586



601,580 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,063



11,047 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

612,649



612,627











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,326,552



$ 1,197,961













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





























(In thousands)





























SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2022



2021

(Unaudited)









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















NET EARNINGS $ 38,649



$ 48,161 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH







PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 13,893



13,100 OTHER 10,831



4,127 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (49,659)



(4,715) INVENTORY (87,744)



(46,682) ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 1,591



16,097 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (7,102)



3,220 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (5,020)



(6,491) OTHER (10,772)



(3,664) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (95,333)



23,153



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES -



(109,267) CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (13,203)



(11,709) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES -



2 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (13,203)



(120,974)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 139,319



127,250 PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (25,605)



(11,096) DIVIDENDS PAID (11,822)



(11,134) PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS (2,128)



- OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,903



694 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 101,667



105,714



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (700)



72 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7,569)



7,965 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,755



19,488 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 14,186



$ 27,453











