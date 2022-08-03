OGLETHORPE POWER ISSUES STATEMENT ON NRC VOGTLE 3 FINDING

Oglethorpe CEO praises NRC and Vogtle 3 workforce for hard work, perseverance

TUCKER, Ga., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oglethorpe Power Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Smith issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) finding that all acceptance criteria in the combined license for Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Unit 3 are met. Oglethorpe Power is a co-owner of Vogtle Units 3 and 4.

"Oglethorpe Power would like to recognize the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its preparedness and efficient effort to find that Vogtle Unit 3 has met all inspections, tests, analyses and acceptance criteria to operate the facility. The NRC's thorough oversight resulted in this finding, which is a key step toward loading fuel for Unit 3 and assuring that we have a safe and reliable generating facility that can serve Georgians for the next 60-80 years," said Smith. "Oglethorpe is proud of the hard work and perseverance of thousands of men and women in the Vogtle workforce that are responsible for this good news today."

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with more than $15 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,300 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

