Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Approval of LNK01004 for Atopic Dermatitis in China

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, announced that its innovative drug LNK01004, has been approved by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for clinical trials in the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD).

LNK01004 is a novel kinase inhibitor that can simultaneously inhibit multiple cytokine-induced signaling pathways in vitro and in vivo. LNK01004 is tissue-restricted inhibitor that can potentially prevent safety issues caused by systemic drug exposure. Approval for the treatment of atopic dermatitis is the second clinical indication approved for LNK01004 in China. Previously, LNK01004 was approved for evaluation in clinical trials for patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis. It completed dosing of the first cohort of participants in a Phase Ⅰ study in China in late July, 2022.

Dr. Jun Wang, co-founder and CSO of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "Atopic dermatitis is a chronic disease with a protracted course of symptoms. LNK01004 potently inhibits multiple inflammatory cytokines and restricts drug distribution to the skin with very limited drug exposure in the blood system. Therefore, it will potentially show a maximal efficacy and maximal safety profile, we look forward to bringing LNK01004 as an innovative, effective and safe treatment option to patients with atopic dermatitis."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of innovative new drugs, and independently as well as jointly with its US partner launched a number of clinical studies globally. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

