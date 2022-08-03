Enghouse Vidyo Launches Next Generation Virtual Health Care Platform

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Vidyo, a division of Enghouse Interactive and a leader in embedded real-time video solutions, today announced it is expanding VidyoHealth, its turnkey telehealth solution.

Vidyo is expanding through a number of new innovations and an extension of its partnership with ViTel Net , the pioneer in telehealth innovation and enterprise virtual care.

Ideal for health systems that have been using videoconferencing tools for telehealth service lines, the new VidyoHealth offering is designed to make Direct to Patient virtual visits simpler and more efficient for patients and providers. The solution delivers fully structured workflows and core services like EHR integration, scheduling, automated notifications and reminders, patient check-in and triage, technology self-test, virtual waiting room and fully embedded Vidyo conferencing.

"As long-standing partners Vidyo and ViTelNet continue to break barriers while defining the future of scalable virtual care, the new VidyoHealth offering brings patient engagement to the forefront with intuitive functionality that allows care teams to engage their patients in a scalable manner," said Mark Noble, ViTelNet COO.

"Enghouse Vidyo is committed to delivering solutions that enable our customers to optimize their business processes and our partnership with ViTelNet enables us to help our health system customers operate highly efficient virtual care programs," said Aaron Soroka, Vice President of Operations, Enghouse Vidyo.

About Enghouse Vidyo

Enghouse Vidyo enriches people's lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. People all around the world are connecting visually through Vidyo's secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams, build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life for everyone. Further information about Enghouse Vidyo may be obtained from the company's website at www.vidyohealth.com. Enghouse Vidyo is a division of Enghouse Interactive, held by Enghouse Systems Limited.

About ViTelNet

ViTelNet has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTelNet's "no code" configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results – informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. For more information, visit www.vitelnet.com.

