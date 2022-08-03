Drop it Like it's Haute: 7-Eleven Releases Limited-Edition Apparel Collection with Overtime and Easy Otabor

Basketball-Inspired Capsule Inspired by 7-Eleven and Speedway Stores

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. knows its customers love to sport the season's hottest looks no matter where they are or what they're doing. To keep its fans looking fresh, the convenience retailer is dropping a limited-edition apparel collection with Overtime and Easy Otabor , a designer, entrepreneur and art curator.

The collection, Overtime x 7-Eleven curated by Easy Otabor, is inspired by "Game to Eleven," the phrase popularized by pick-up basketball. The streetwear-meets-sportswear designs feature fan-favorite products like Slurpee® drinks and Big Gulp ® fountain beverages subtly intertwined with basketball themes. Included in the collection are 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded hoodies, T-shirts, hats and mesh shorts.

"I'm excited to share that we're back with yet another collab for Brainfreeze Season that we think our customers are going to love," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "It has been a blast teaming up with Easy Otabor and Overtime for this 'slam dunk' capsule – and we can't wait to see how our customers sport these designs both in and out of stores."

The collection drops Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET at 7-Eleven.com/lp/Overtime. Customers can win the full capsule by purchasing select products at 7-Eleven® , Speedway® or Stripes® stores as part of the retailer's weekly giveaways through Brainfreeze Season™.

"Overtime was built on creating an impactful digital community and brand, while Easy is one of the most influential people amongst art, streetwear and overall taste. 7-Eleven and Speedway are staples in our communities so partnering together on this collection just made sense," said Tyler Rutstein, Vice President, GMM at Overtime and OTE. "We wanted to create something that was bold and playful with a nod to each of our respective styles."

Designer Easy Otabor added, "7-Eleven is one of the most recognized brands in the world, and to partner with them on such an iconic project is an honor. Integrating 7-Eleven's renowned branding with my personal style resulted in a collection that people of all ages would enjoy, with a touch of nostalgia."

For a chance to win the collection, customers can purchase select items through 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs or via 7NOW® delivery.* Participating products include Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks , Big Bite® Hot Dogs , Red Bull, Fanta, Reese's, Dunkaroos and more. Better yet, when customers purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they earn double entries for double the chance to win.

Individual merchandise will also be available for purchase at https://shop.overtime.tv/ starting at $50.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 5/25/22 at 12:00:01am CT & ends 9/6/22 at 11:00:00 pm CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 13+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free mail-in entry, and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/SZN-22 .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

About Overtime

Overtime builds disruptive new sports leagues aimed globally at the next generation of sports fans and athletes. Overtime owns and operates, OTE in basketball and OT7 in football, and leverages digital-first content across its network of accounts engaging its community of over 65 million fans and followers. Overtime's business model is driven by sponsorships, brand relationships, e-commerce, licensing and media rights.

Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms, industry leaders, and athletes, including Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, Sapphire Sport, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, PROOF, Gaingels, Alexis Ohanian, Drake, and 30+ NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

