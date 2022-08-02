Trident Edge Consulting Enters Strategic Partnership with The Armiger Group

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Edge Consulting and The Armiger Group are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership, combining Trident Edge's procure-to-pay healthcare consulting services with Armiger's business development, corporate strategy, and program management services.

This partnership brings together deep skills in healthcare business and technology strategy, Supply Chain ERP implementation, leadership, and organizational change management to help support clients through successful transformations. Within Trident Edge Consulting, Armiger will be a key part of the growth strategy for its management consulting practice while continuing to build its array of services across its existing footprint.

The Armiger Group is a management consulting firm founded in 2018 by Jason Armiger, Managing Director. The firm has focused on strategy, technology solutions, and managing large-scale programs such as new hospital construction projects and multi-wave IDN ERP software implementation projects.

Trident Edge Consulting has delivered procure-to-pay healthcare solutions across United States for the past 15 years, focused on ERP Implementations, shared services implementations, and supply chain transformation. Trident Edge will continue to be led by Managing Director and Founder, Michael Bernhard.

Armiger and Bernhard are both CSC Consulting (now DXC Technology) alumni, having collaborated on multiple projects in the early 2000's. Both have been recognized as a trusted advisor by many of the nation's top healthcare providers.

"I'm really excited about the partnership," said Jason Armiger. "It's quite a powerful combination--Trident Edge's proven track record of providing expert client-side guidance and technical oversight coupled with our proven methodologies, and heavy focus on synergizing people, processes, and technology."

"In the markets we serve today, there are more projects and open leadership positions in hospital supply chain than there are resources to do the work," said Bernhard. "The Armiger Group will not only improve our ability to target the best health systems suited for our current skill sets, but also to expand our offerings based on new post-pandemic market needs."

