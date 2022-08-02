Sycuan Wins Several Awards from San Diego's Best 2022 Readers Poll

Best San Diego Hotel, Best Staycation Location and More

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan received a total of 13 awards from this year's San Diego's Best 2022 Union-Tribune Readers Poll. The awards include Best San Diego Hotel, Best Staycation Location, Best Golf Course, Best Live Music Venue, Best Day Spa and more.

Each year, the San Diego's Best Readers Poll recognizes those who are doing the very best in more than 200 categories spanning a wide range of businesses and services. San Diego Union-Tribune readers vote to select the winners for each category. This year marks 26 years of the SD Best Readers Poll, the longest-running poll of its kind in the county.

Sycuan Casino Resort San Diego's Best 2022 Awards:

Best San Diego Hotel

Best Staycation Location

Best Out of Town Daytrip

Best Place to Get Married

Best Live Music Venue (under 3,000 people) – Live and Up Close

Best Day Club / Pool Party – Retreat Pool & Cabanas

Best Sushi – Elicit Restaurant & Lounge

Best Brunch – Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen

Best Massage – Spa Ritual

Best Day Spa – Spa Ritual

Hair Salon – Spa Ritual

Singing Hills Golf Resort San Diego's Best 2022 Awards:

Best Golf Course

Best Golf Shop

For more information about San Diego's Best 2022 Union-Tribune Readers Poll, please visit sandiegouniontribune.com/sdbest.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

