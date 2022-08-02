National Dentex Labs Appoints Bob Joyce as Chief Executive Officer

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX"), a leading full-service dental lab partner in North America, today announced that Bob Joyce has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/National Dentex Labs) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Joyce spent more than 15 years at Danaher Corporation where he held a range of executive leadership positions across its dental, industrial technology, and manufacturing businesses. During his Danaher tenure, he was the President of the Dental Equipment Group for seven years. As President, he led the significant expansion of the platform through acquisitions and strategic initiatives, establishing it as one of the top dental imaging and equipment businesses in the world.

"Bob is a seasoned leader with deep dental industry experience," said Jim Geisler, Chairman of the NDX Board. "His background, coupled with his strong operational and technology expertise, make him the perfect fit. Alongside our world-class team, Bob will help NDX become an even stronger partner to the dentists and specialists we serve. We're thrilled to welcome him to our NDX team as we embark on our next chapter of growth."

Mr. Joyce also previously served as Group President of Sensors and Controls at Fortive Corporation. In this role, he spearheaded operational and strategic plans to drive significant growth and value creation across the portfolio of six operating companies.

"NDX is an undisputed leader in the dental lab industry," commented Mr. Joyce. "It has become the partner of choice to dentists and dental service organizations because of its ability to deliver best-in-class solutions and exceptional customer service at scale. I'm excited to join this talented team to capture our opportunities for further growth. Together, we will build on NDX's trusted reputation with customers and industry partners throughout North America."

About National Dentex Labs

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns & bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. Since 2015, NDX has expanded its platform to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace and deliver best-in-class restorative solutions to dentists, specialists and DSOs throughout North America. With a network of more than 60 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. The company employs nearly 4,000 dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists and specialists and making NDX the dental lab of choice for their practices.

For more information, please visit www.nationaldentex.com.

Contact

For National Dentex Labs

Mary Roberts, 414-839-4175

mroberts@buzzmonkeyspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Dentex Labs