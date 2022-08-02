InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder for Contractor Bags (BDH-158)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device for holding and transporting a contractor bag on a jobsite or while doing yard work," said an inventor, from Owing Mills, Md., "so I invented the CONTRACTOR BAG HOLDER. My design would eliminate the need for another worker to help."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for one person to hold and fill a plastic or paper contractor bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also enables the bag to be easily attached and removed and it increases efficiency, mobility and convenience. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for contractors, landscapers, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BDH-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp