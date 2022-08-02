Auxly Introduces Edi's by Foray with the Launch of Large-Pack, 'Snackable' Edibles

Auxly Logo (CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Edi's Logo (CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is thrilled to introduce a new extension to its Foray brand: Edi's. While keeping true to Foray's pedigree of approachability and accessibility, Edi's is bringing the fun back into snacking with a bold and honest attitude that will speak to consumers looking to enjoy an edible snack while controlling their cannabis experience.

Launching this new brand extension into the market is Edi's Gumdrops, a delightfully chewy, premium gummy that is bursting with familiar flavours of lemon, lime, cherry and orange. With 20 snackable pieces per pack, these low-dosed edibles offer 0.5mg of THC per bite - the first of its kind in Canada - allows consumers to enjoy the snacks they love without concern of overindulging in potent THC cannabis products.

Gumdrops (CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Gumdrops (CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As we look to continue our expansion into the growing edibles category, we've listened to our consumers and their requests for a more approachable and flexible dosing format," said Michael Lickver, President of Auxly. "Canadian consumers have been restricted to enjoying only one or two pieces of gummy or chocolate when purchasing their edibles, leaving much to be desired. Fitting effortlessly into our Foray brand's targeted consumer base, Edi's will enable consumers to enjoy these new perfectly low-dosed edible products for a more gratifying snack-like experience. We believe Edi's is the disruptive new edible product that the Canadian cannabis consumer has been waiting and asking for and we can't wait to show our consumers we've been listening."

Edi's Gumdrops will be available for Canadian consumers to enjoy by the end of August, with two additional familiar Foray consumer favourites, CBD Blood Orange and CBN Blackberry Lavender, joining the Edi's family later this summer.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight wellness and recreational consumers and deliver on its consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to: the Company's execution of its product development and commercialization strategy; the successful production and launch of future Edi's products; the relevance of the Company's current and proposed products; consumer preferences; political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to whether: there is acceptance and demand for current and future Company products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.