Tires Plus Earns J.D. Power Award for 2022 Aftermarket Tire Replacement

Tires Plus has been recognized as #1 in customer satisfaction for Aftermarket Tire Replacement in the J.D. Power 2022 Aftermarket Service Index Study.

J.D. Power is one of the most well-known and trusted sources for measuring consumer preference in the automotive service industry

Tires Plus, which provides customers with convenient access to trusted, auto service and leading Bridgestone- and Firestone-brand tires, was also named best in four additional J.D. Power categories.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, announced that company-owned automotive service provider Tires Plus has been recognized as best in Customer Satisfaction for Aftermarket Tire Replacement in the J.D. Power 2022 Aftermarket Service Index Study. It is the first time the retail brand has earned the prestigious J.D. Power Award.

The J.D. Power study measured customer satisfaction among 9,979 vehicle owners, providing a numerical index ranking of the highest-performing U.S. aftermarket service facilities. Tires Plus was also named #1 in four additional categories: Ease of Scheduling/Getting Vehicle in for Service; Service Advisor Performance; Service Advisor Courtesy; and Quality of Work.

"At Tires Plus, we have a Promise to Care that reminds us each day that we offer more than car service. We offer our customers security and peace of mind by creating a hassle-free environment that helps them on their journeys," said Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. "It is an honor to be recognized for these efforts by J.D. Power and the customers we serve each day. Thank you to all of our teammates who go above and beyond to deliver the best, most trusted customer experience."

Tires Plus is part of the Bridgestone Retail Operations network, which owns and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the country and includes retail brands like Firestone Complete Auto Care. Tires Plus provides customers in 23 states with convenient access to trusted auto service and leading Bridgestone- and Firestone-brand tires. The retail brand offers the Tires Plus Price Match Guarantee, which matches any locally advertised price.

The J.D. Power Award recognition for Tire Plus aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" that Bridgestone has committed to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. Specifically, the customer satisfaction commitment demonstrated by Tires Plus teammates aligns with "Ease: Committed to bringing comfort and peace of mind to mobility life."

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

About J.D. Power:

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

