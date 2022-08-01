LYPID PARTNERS WITH LOUISA COFFEE TO BRING PLANT-BASED BURGER PATTIES TO OVER 500 STORES

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lypid, a global leader in alternative fat, announced its partnership with Louisa Coffee , the largest coffeehouse company in Taiwan, to serve juicy, meaty plant-based burger patties to over 500 shops nationwide. Featuring Lypid's proprietary vegan fat PhytoFat™, the patty perfectly replicates the tasting experience of meat and leads alternative food closer to mainstream consumers. 6 menu items are served in the collaboration, including sandwiches, rice burgers, muffins, and bagels, marking the booming activities of sustainable diets in the Asia-Pacific market.

Lypid works with Louisa Coffee to add six plant-based items on to the menu. (PRNewswire)

Chris Huang, Founder and Chairman of Louisa Coffee, vigorously promotes the new plant-based meat series with an aim to "provide delicious food that is better for the body and the planet."

Lypid's signature, PhytoFat™, is a culinary-friendly animal fat analog that is the key to make vegan meat taste like real meat. "In the current market, 'fat' is the missing ingredient in the majority of plant-based meats. Vegan oils used today simply melt and leak out of the food matrices due to lower melting points," said Dr. Michelle Lee, Co-founder and CTO of Lypid, "With our PhytoFat™, we are bringing the secret sauce back."

Made out of 97% vegan oils and water, Lypid's PhytoFat™ maintains its animal fat-like qualities when cooked above 329 degrees Fahrenheit (165 Celsius), enhancing the texture and flavor delivery of plant-based meat. PhytoFat™ also provides a better nutritional profile, allowing a reduction of both calories and saturated fat compared to animal fat.

"We are thrilled to work with such an incredible partner to bring delicious alternative food to our daily life and show the infinite possibilities that PhytoFat™ can offer for sustainability initiatives. This is an amazing achievement for our efforts in advancing the plant-based movement," said Dr. Jen-Yu Huang, Co-founder and CEO of Lypid. "With the early success and highly positive feedback from consumers, we aim to take our innovation to more channels in the following months."

Lypid showcases its technology readiness and versatility upon the launch with the coffee chain tycoon. With products being served at more than 500 outlets, Lypid plans to expand in additional sales channels and markets over the next year. With the newly-built production line, Lypid will continue partnering with pioneering food and beverage brands worldwide to create unprecedented dishes featuring PhytoFat™. Interested business owners or chains can contact info@lypid.co for details and samples.

About Lypid:

Lypid is a San Francisco-based food tech startup pioneering alternative meat solutions. Lypid's proprietary fat technology enables a new frontier of vegan fat, PhytoFat™, with animal-fat-like performance that accurately mimics the texture, mouthfeel, transfer of flavor, and cooking behavior of animal fats. PhytoFat™ has won Lypid 1st place in both the CPF Innovation Challenge at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit 2021 and the Hello Tomorrow Challenge: Bayer's Crop Science Division. For more information: https://www.lypid.co.

About Louisa Coffee

Louisa is the largest coffeehouse company in Taiwan with over 500 shops nationwide. The company is committed to the spirit of artisanship, providing consumers a good cup of coffee and promoting the culture of specialty coffee.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lypid