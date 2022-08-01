Graham-Pelton names Walt Edwards President

Recognized industry powerhouse takes helm and charts course for continued growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fundraising consulting firm Graham-Pelton announced today the appointment of Walt Edwards as its president.

A recognized authority in healthcare philanthropy, Edwards has been a Graham-Pelton Associate for two and a half years and is the chief architect of Beyond Gratitude™, Graham-Pelton's signature grateful patient fundraising service line. "Walt is the right leader for this next stage in Graham-Pelton's history," said Graham-Pelton founder, Craig Leach. "Walt's impressive background and leadership skills will help Graham-Pelton strengthen our core competencies and develop new services to expand market share. We believe his strong leadership experience and innovative thinking will usher in the next level of growth not just for our firm, but for the nonprofit industry as a whole."

"It's a pleasure to be named president of a firm as globally recognized and distinguished as Graham-Pelton," said Edwards. "The firm's ethos for supporting, growing, and evolving the nonprofit industry through trusted partnership and innovation is inspiring, and I'm honored to be chosen to lead the talented Graham-Pelton team in this effort."

Prior to Graham-Pelton, Edwards served as Assistant Vice President for Talent Development at the University of Texas at Austin where he built fundraising culture and led strategic visioning across the university. Edwards also led the sales and service delivery teams at a nationally recognized professional services firm. During his tenure and under his leadership, the consulting firm experienced exponential growth and added premier institutions to its roster.

Among Edwards' own extensive client list are Penn Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, UNC Health Foundation, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Emory Healthcare, Rutgers Health, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, USF Health, Children's Hospital of Orange County, Moffitt Cancer Center, Conquer Cancer (the ASCO Foundation), among many others.

Edwards is a graduate of Colby College and has a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law along with an M.B.A. from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

About Graham-Pelton

Graham-Pelton is the fundraising consulting firm chosen by leading nonprofit organizations worldwide. Our mission is clear: elevate philanthropy so nonprofits can flourish. Graham-Pelton is a member of Collegium, a broad system of best-in-class professional service firms exclusively serving nonprofits. For more information, visit grahampelton.com.

