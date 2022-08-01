Business Impact NW, Small Business Administration, and Amazon Announce Effort to Help Local Small Businesses

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Impact Northwest (BINW), and Amazon are joining forces to help small businesses prosper as they recover from the challenges of COVID-19.

Leveraging SBA, Business Forward's National Small Business Digital Alliance and Amazon's digital business tools, BINW will provide growth-enabled business resources and educational workshops as part of a Small Business Digital Accelerator Program to help advance equitable and inclusive growth in Washington State.

The program will support small businesses and entrepreneurs across Washington who are interested in becoming online sellers or looking to optimize e-commerce. The program is targeting fifty (50) small businesses to participate.

"Small businesses need assistance to recover after the pandemic, and Amazon is happy to provide resources to help them grow," said Taylor Hoang, head of community engagement, Amazon in Seattle. "We are excited to help Washington entrepreneurs thrive through this partnership."

"Our mission is to grow businesses that create jobs in underserved communities," said Joe Sky-Tucker, president and CEO of BINW. "This partnership will help give business owners a better opportunity to succeed and promote long-term positive economic change in our communities."

"SBA is committed to supporting the development and growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs," said Mike Fong, Region X SBA administrator. "We are pleased to work with BINW and Amazon and other members of the National Small Business Digital Alliance to help businesses succeed, especially after facing the challenges of the pandemic."

Businesses who have an established product and are ready to engage will get the most out of the training.

Live weekly sessions will be held virtually starting on August 18. A live virtual session recap will be available on Wednesdays starting August 24 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. (PT) View the schedule at Small Business Digital Accelerator Program – Business Impact NW .

Businesses that attend all six weeks of virtual trainings will be eligible to apply for the Holiday Shopping Opportunities Program.

In partnership with Amazon, Business Impact NW will select five to fifteen (5-15) businesses to sell at live pop-up vending events throughout Puget Sound during the 2022 Holiday Shopping Season. In addition to selling products in-person, selected businesses will be promoted through Amazon, Business Impact NW, and other partners' digital channels in anticipation of Small Business Saturday.

Visit Small Business Digital Accelerator Program – Business Impact NW to register and learn more.

