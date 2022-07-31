Abu Dhabi Media and STARZPLAY Partner to Win Exclusive Rights to Stream the Italian Serie A Football League for the Next Three Seasons

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Media (ADM), UAE's leading public service broadcaster and media company, and STARZPLAY, MENA region's fastest growing SVOD service, have secured exclusive rights to stream premium Italian League ("Serie A"), "Coppa Italia" (Italy Cup), and "Supercoppa Italiana" (Italian Super Cup), for next three seasons beginning this year.

The Italian Football Federation granted rights after a competitive bid by ADM and STARZPLAY to win rights to broadcast the European league to offer football fans best quality viewing at highest broadcasting standards.

STARZPLAY's reach of over 2.1 million regional subscribers will offer "Serie A" clubs' maximum visibility to grow the brand across a population of 400 million people. The deal is an example of a successful partnership between ADM and STARZPLAY.

Haitham Al Kathiri, Acting Executive Director, Abu Dhabi TV Network, said: "AD Sports' acquisition of the exclusive broadcast rights to Italian League (Serie A), Italy Cup (Coppa Italia) and Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) confirms our leading position, and highlights our technical expertise and media portfolio. We look forward to broadcasting the competitions in partnership with STARZPLAY, which is enjoyed by millions of football fans around the world."

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: "Sports in the OTT space is a huge focus for us, and we have been investing in the live sports category over the last year with our platform witnessing an impressive subscription growth. As part of our long-term strategy, we are building this content category into one of our core products, offering the best in sports entertainment to subscribers across the region. With our stellar technical and customer support, STARZPLAY today is undoubtedly the best positioned platform to seize this incredible opportunity."

"Serie A" will be core to STARZPLAY's sport offering which will encompass other premium international and regional assets-AFC, UFC, Abu Dhabi Sport channels and FIFA events like the recent FIFA Club World Cup hosted in Abu Dhabi.

To watch Italian League, sports fans can subscribe to the Sports Pack on STARZPLAY.com. Subscription to the Sports Pack will also entitle subscribers to access various other exciting sports and competitions.

