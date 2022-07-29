Rally House Branches Out with New Store North of Cincinnati

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House recognizes that the Cincinnati area has some of the most devoted fans in the game, which is why the family-owned sports and merchandise retailer is delighted to continue opening stores around the city. Rally House Bridgewater Falls is the newest storefront just north of the metro area, situated in Fairfield Township. This new location offers an abundance of area-specific products, college gear, and sports apparel for various teams.

As Rally House widens its reach around Cincinnati with this new store, the company is solidifying itself as a core part of the city and its dedicated fanbase. "Area fans have grown to trust Rally House for all their team gear and local apparel," explains District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "That's why we're confident and excited to open Rally House Bridgewater Falls as another reliable outlet for these great people to get jerseys, hats, drinkware, and other products they enjoy!"

To help ensure customers are happy with every purchase, Rally House Bridgewater Falls only stocks highly regarded brands, including big names like Nike, New Era, and Mitchell & Ness. Fans will also be pleased to see a diverse assortment of pro and college teams at this store, with apparel and accessories for the Bengals, Reds, Bearcats, Buckeyes, and many more franchises.

It makes sense that this new Rally House store offers an extensive selection of locally relevant products considering all the well-known Cincinnati themes and businesses. Patrons can shop clothing and merch for icons like Skyline Chili, Glier's Goetta, the Cincinnati Zoo, and numerous others.

Rally House Bridgewater Falls makes shopping fun with superb customer service and quality merchandise that turns heads. Still, there's an ever-growing assortment of products that can ship to any state available at www.rallyhouse.com.

Customers can get the latest store news and updates at www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-bridgewater-falls or by following Rally House Bridgewater Falls on Facebook (@RallyBridgewaterFalls) and Instagram (@rallybridgewater).

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

