Zynex Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Revenue increased 18% year over year to $36.8 million
- Net income increased 19% to $3.3 million; Diluted EPS of $0.08
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $5.5 million
- Completed initial $10 million share buyback and announced an additional program of $10 million
- Recorded highest number of orders in Company history
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary:
For the second quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $36.8 million, an 18% increase over second quarter of 2021. Gross margins were 80% and net income was $3.3 million, a 19% increase from Q2 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had working capital of $51.8 million. Cash on hand was $26.9 million at the end of the second quarter.
President and CEO Commentary:
"In Q2, we posted another quarter of top line growth and increased profitability. Our reps are becoming highly efficient and revenue projections reflect our confidence in the sales force to produce exceptional results. The record orders we posted in second quarter will put us in a position to realize strong results in the second half of 2022," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO. "Additionally, we completed an initial $10 million share buyback program and announced another $10 million program to signal our ability to drive shareholder value."
Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:
Zynex is reaffirming its full year 2022 revenue estimates in the range of $150-$170 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $25-$35 million.
The estimated range for third quarter 2022 revenue is between $40-$43 million, an increase of approximately 20% from Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2022 is estimated to range between $7-$9 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com
ZYNEX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
(unaudited)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$26,877
$42,612
Accounts receivable, net
27,824
28,632
Inventory, net
14,572
10,756
Prepaid expenses and other
1,357
689
Total current assets
70,630
82,689
Property and equipment, net
2,277
2,186
Operating lease asset
14,719
16,338
Finance lease asset
329
389
Deposits
591
585
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
9,525
9,975
Goodwill
20,401
20,401
Deferred income taxes
1,103
711
Total assets
$ 119,575
$ 133,274
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,236
4,739
Cash dividends payable
16
3,629
Operating lease liability
3,391
2,859
Finance lease liability
123
118
Income taxes payable
160
2,296
Current portion of debt
5,333
5,333
Accrued payroll and related taxes
4,564
3,897
Total current liabilities
18,823
22,871
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs
7,949
10,605
Contingent consideration
9,600
9,700
Operating lease liability
13,941
15,856
Finance lease liability
253
317
Total liabilities
50,566
59,349
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
40
41
Additional paid-in capital
81,412
80,397
Treasury stock
(17,166)
(6,513)
Retained earnings
4,723
-
Total stockholders' equity
69,009
73,925
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 119,575
$ 133,274
ZYNEX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET REVENUE
Devices
$ 9,505
$ 7,828
$ 16,230
$ 14,193
Supplies
27,254
23,194
51,612
40,956
Total net revenue
36,759
31,022
67,842
55,149
COSTS OF REVENUE AND
Costs of revenue - devices and
7,305
7,267
14,226
13,153
Sales and marketing
16,314
13,752
30,738
27,579
General and administrative
8,776
6,188
16,608
11,683
Total costs of revenue and operating
32,395
27,207
61,572
52,415
Income from operations
4,364
3,815
6,270
2,734
Other income (expense)
Gain (loss) on change in fair value of
(100)
-
100
-
Interest expense
(115)
(45)
(239)
(54)
Other expense, net
(215)
(45)
(139)
(54)
Income from operations before income
4,149
3,770
6,131
2,680
Income tax expense
803
962
1,408
578
Net income
$ 3,346
$ 2,808
$ 4,723
$ 2,102
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.09
$ 0.07
$ 0.12
$ 0.05
Diluted
$ 0.08
$ 0.07
$ 0.12
$ 0.05
Weighted average basic shares
38,851
38,291
39,305
38,306
Weighted average diluted shares
39,893
39,141
40,367
39,192
ZYNEX, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
$ 3,346
$ 2,808
$ 4,723
$ 2,102
Depreciation and Amortization*
411
242
807
510
Stock-based compensation expense
535
401
1,124
509
Restructuring/severance**
-
-
-
318
Interest expense and other, net
215
45
139
54
Non-cash lease expense ***
227
303
410
303
Income tax expense
803
962
1,408
578
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5,537
$ 4,761
$ 8,611
$ 4,374
% of Net Revenue
15 %
15 %
13 %
8 %
* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.
** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1 2021
*** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent
