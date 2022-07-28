Perspire Sauna Studio Marks Milestone in Q2 with 100 Franchise Agreements

Industry-Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Rides the Wellness Wave to Continued Record Growth for 2022

COSTA MESA, Calif. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared and red-light therapy (RLT), has entered the third quarter on a hot streak of system-wide expansion. In fact, the brand's continued performance and development over the past several months have left it poised to achieve a variety of record-breaking metrics this year. Not least of which includes the inflating degree of public awareness and recognition of Perspire Sauna Studio following the concept's permeation into a fair series new locales.

The Perspire Sauna Studio team reached one of the brand's most significant benchmarks to date recently, having awarded their 100th franchise license. An achievement made possible through the company having welcomed 18 new signed agreements this past quarter, putting the brand at 46 agreements for the year, with 23 units currently in development throughout the country. Of those, 6 units have plans to open their doors in quarter three alone. In line with the team's intended goal of reaching 40 open studios by year's end.

Additionally, quarter two saw the openings of 3 new locations, bringing the year-to-date total to 4 newly opened studios, with 25 studio destinations now in operation nationwide.

With the help of new and existing franchisees alike, the Perspire brand set a course during these past several months to buildout its presence in both current and untapped markets for the franchise. Maria Kirgan signed for a fourth studio in Ladera Ranch, California, while Tanner Holmes added five new locations to his Chicagoland docket. Jeff Na, a new franchise partner in the Perspire Sauna Studio system, purchased the rights to the first three studio locations in Las Vegas. And Mark Davidson, Partner in the brands Santa Monica location, teamed up with his brother to sign for four additional studios in Sherman Oaks, Studio City, South Pasadena, and Downtown Los Angeles. Just to make mention of a few prominent Q2 deals.

"We are thrilled with the growth at Perspire so far this year. Crossing 100 franchises awarded is a big milestone for the brand and I couldn't be more grateful to our guests, franchise owners, and team members that helped make this possible," said Lee Braun, founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "As our expansion goals continue to grow, one thing will always remain the same, and that is to provide guests a genuine experience that benefits their healthy lifestyle."

Alongside the growing demand for new and unique forms of wellness-oriented treatments, Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to providing guests with an elevated, personalized experience capable of serving as a solution for their mental and physical health needs. Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For further franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons at cory@perspiresaunastudio.com .

