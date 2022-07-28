Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

WINDSOR, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) today reported unaudited earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.37 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding extraordinary items, adjusted earnings for the quarter would have been $1.4 million, or $0.46 per share, an increase over the $1.1 million in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 20211. Net income through the six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $2.4 million, or $0.75 per share.

"We are pleased with our loan growth during the second quarter of 2022," said President and Chief Executive Officer Vernon M. Towler. "We are seeing real growth in our newer markets which is very rewarding. Our plan to fund disciplined loan growth with cash flow from the investment portfolio is playing out as anticipated. While the unrealized losses in our investment portfolio, due to market rate increases, have negatively affected our tangible book value like many in our industry, our balance sheet is positioned for higher profitability in a rising rate environment."

"Costs associated with the proxy contest from our former Chairman increased our operating costs again in the second quarter; excluding these costs, our performance was strong."

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans increased $12.9 million, or 5.00%, as compared to December 31, 2021. Deposit balances were $520.8 million as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $10.8 million from $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $5.3 million and make up approximately 35.24% of total deposits. The decrease in cyclical municipal deposits contributed to a large portion of this decrease in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well above the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework. Tangible book value continues to be negatively affected by the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases since the beginning of 2022.

Results of Operations

The continued increase in market rates and loan growth led to an 8.26% increase in net interest income in the first half of 2022 over the prior year's first half. Excluding PPP income for all quarters, net interest income increased by 14.8% for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Non-interest income through the first half of 2022 was approximately $4.1 million, a decrease of 48.86% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap, gains from the sale of investments, and the sale of other real estate owned that occurred in the first half of 2021 and totaled approximately $3.8 million, pre-tax. As expected, going into 2022, with the increase in market rates, Farmers' share of our mortgage affiliate's income was decreased by 116.11% or $467 thousand.

Non-interest expense through June 30, 2022 increased 11.14% compared to the same period in 2021. The Company has invested in talent and new markets over the compared time periods. In addition, approximately $502 thousand in pre-tax expenses related to the dispute with our former Chairman, including legal, advisory, and compensation paid to former employees, were included in the first half of 2022, increasing non-interest expense in that period.

No provision for loan losses was added during the first half of 2022 or 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The allowance for loan losses was 2.18% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned remained consistent with $1.3 million at December 31, 2021 and $1.3 million at June 30, 2022. There was one loan added to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2022.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of June 30, 2022, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.1 million, or 0.40% of total gross loans. This compared to $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2021.

About Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

1 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) calculated by removing gains on securities and the termination of an interest rate swap, a one-time gain on the sale of other real estate owned and the legal, advisory and compensation expenditures noted under the Results of Operations section.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)









6/30/2022

12/31/2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents $ 9,543

$ 28,536 Available-for-sale securities 276,463

293,923 Non-marketable equity securities 7,827

7,323 Loans held for investment 277,339

264,540 Allowance for loan losses (6,057)

(6,142) Loans held for investment, net 271,282

258,398 Premises and equipment, net 6,230

6,363 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 9,711

9,890 Other real estate owned 147

147 Bank-owned life insurance 11,805

11,662 Other assets 15,592

7,213 Total assets $ 608,600

$ 623,455







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 183,537

$ 188,846 Interest-bearing deposits 337,247

342,779 Total deposits 520,784

531,625 Capital notes 8,500

8,500 Federal funds purchased 11,070

- Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,985

7,160 Other liabilities 5,363

6,537 Total liabilities 567,702

553,822







Common stock 393

391 Capital surplus 3,859

3,589 Retained earnings 62,290

60,856 Accumulated other comprehensive income (28,182)

2,182 Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity 38,360

67,018 Noncontrolling interest 2,538

2,615 Total stockholders' equity 40,898

69,633 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 608,600

$ 623,455

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 3,050

$ 2,907

$ 6,016

$ 6,194 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,610

1,215

3,102

2,306 Interest on federal funds sold 6

3

14

9 Other interest income 7

7

15

15 Total interest and dividend income 4,673

4,132

9,147

8,524















Interest expense













Interest on deposits 333

329

654

660 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 18

3

18

30 Interest on capital notes 68

70

135

136 Interest on repurchase agreements 17

9

29

21 Total interest expense 436

411

836

847 Net interest income 4,237

3,721

8,311

7,677 Provision for loan losses -

-

-

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,237

3,721

8,311

7,677















Noninterest income













Service charges and other fee income 157

105

309

217 Income from automated teller machines and interchange 185

181

362

341 Insurance commissions 1,305

1,344

3,031

2,935 Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities 63

2

63

275 Gain on interest rate swap -

-

-

423 Income on bank owned life insurance 72

75

143

149 Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

3,110

-

3,110 Other income 167

360

186

555 Total noninterest income 1,949

5,177

4,094

8,005















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 2,678

2,579

5,391

5,143 Occupancy and equipment 550

457

1,105

972 Bank franchise and other taxes 191

155

347

340 Advertising and marketing 109

97

236

202 Data processing 389

391

787

755 Professional fees 414

199

662

373 Other noninterest expense 541

418

1,040

824 Total non-interest expense 4,872

4,296

9,568

8,609 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 1,314

4,602

2,837

7,073 Income tax expense 132

812

315

1,195 Net income 1,182

3,790

2,522

5,878 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 23

73

154

197 Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. $ 1,159

$ 3,717

$ 2,368

$ 5,681

Financial Highlights













June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, At or For the Three Months Ended, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021











Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)









Basic net income $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.51 $ 1.19 Book value at end of period $ 12.20 $ 15.93 $ 21.42 $ 21.15 $ 21.51 Tangible book value at end of period $ 9.11 $ 12.82 $ 18.26 $ 17.96 $ 18.29 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,143,824 3,136,960 3,127,724 3,126,957 3,125,678 Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Shares outstanding at period end 3,143,824 3,143,824 3,129,010 3,127,048 3,125,678











Selected Performance Ratios









Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 2.58 % Return on average stockholders' equity 10.01 % 7.75 % 6.92 % 9.44 % 22.31 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 12.69 % 9.20 % 8.08 % 11.09 % 26.33 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2) 2.98 % 2.89 % 2.96 % 3.22 % 3.20 % Cost of deposits 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.28 % Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3) 31.51 % 34.47 % 38.88 % 37.66 % 58.18 % Efficiency ratio (4) 78.70 % 75.54 % 76.68 % 69.55 % 48.28 %











Balance Sheet Ratios









Loans to deposits 52.09 % 46.81 % 48.44 % 46.29 % 51.51 % Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.52 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 2.18 % 2.28 % 2.32 % 2.49 % 2.32 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.04 %

























(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period. (2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. (3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

