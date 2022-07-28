E-CORE RECOGNIZED BY ATLASSIAN AS SPECIALIZED PARTNER FOR ALL THREE CLOUD, AGILE AT SCALE, AND ITSM CATEGORIES

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Core, one of the technology industry's most trusted partners for helping customers around the globe unlock the value of tech investments, was recognized today by Atlassian for becoming an Atlassian Specialized Partner to achieve cloud, agile at scale, and ITSM certifications.

Whether companies are navigating extremely complex migrations from on premise to the cloud, expanding to enterprise agility or managing end to end delivery of workplace technology from laptops to servers to apps, customers can now depend on e-Core to help them succeed and accelerate growth. Achieving these specializations isn't a designation easily won – it takes ongoing expertise and dedication in a competitive field spanning some of the most accomplished tech brands around the globe.

Atlassian is one of the world's most prestigious software companies. Based in Australia with major operations in San Francisco and the U.K., the company is sought after by leading software developers and project managers. In the third quarter of 2022 alone, Atlassian reported serving 234,575 customers in over 190 countries, with 10 million monthly active users.

Launched in May 2021, the Atlassian Specialization Program provides a clear distinction to companies such as e-Core who have completed rigorous training and demonstrated a consistent track record of delivering high-quality services and customer satisfaction.

"When we first partnered with Atlassian more than 14 years ago, we wanted to help companies overcome immense technology integration challenges, break silos and grow faster than they ever thought possible," said Marco Roman, Head of North American Field Operations at e-Core. "Achieving Atlassian Specialized Partner certification in three areas that are key to the future of the technology industry is testament to our deep knowledge and commitment to innovation that we tap every day to fuel our customers' growth."

About e-Core

Let our experience be the core of our partnership with you. For more than 22 years, e-Core has been a trusted technology partner for customers around the globe, helping them to unlock the value of technology investments. Leverage e-Core's expertise to improve processes, expand your software team, or build custom solutions on your behalf. Transform your business, scale for growth, and continuously improve your competitive advantage.

