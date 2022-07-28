Bitcoin IRA Named Mobile App of the Year Winner for 2022 by Globee American Best in Business Award

Bitcoin IRA Named Mobile App of the Year Winner for 2022 by Globee American Best in Business Award

The company's mobile app has celebrated one-year since its launch and has been recognized by winning numerous awards

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first and most trusted platform for cryptocurrency IRAs, has received the Mobile Web & App of the Year award for the 2022 Globee American Best in Business Awards. The winners were celebrated yesterday at a virtual awards ceremony.

Bitcoin IRA Wins 2022 Globee American Best in Business Award (PRNewswire)

The Globee Awards are a set of business competitions organized annually. They were created in 2003 to recognize accomplishments and contributions of companies and business executives and professionals worldwide. Bitcoin IRA was crowned Mobile Web & App of the Year in the Financial Services and Banking category. To date, the Bitcoin IRA mobile app was installed over 90,000 times.

"This is another exciting award our team is proud to receive as we revolutionize the way Americans think about retirement," said Bitcoin IRA Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Chris Kline. "As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of our mobile app, we continue to see record signups and enthusiasm from consumers who are interested in gaining exposure to this emerging asset class. Crypto is quickly embedding itself into the very fabric of our everyday lives and we stand committed to delivering an entry point for people looking to capitalize on this exciting market."

Available on both Apple and Android devices, Bitcoin IRA's mobile app is the first cryptocurrency retirement app of its kind, allowing users to easily buy, sell and swap cryptocurrencies inside their self-directed retirement accounts. Earlier this year, the company announced that they had increased their offering to more than 60 types of cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT). The platform provides a wide array of offerings, including live customer support and world-class security1 with up to $700 million in custody insurance.2

Bitcoin IRA supports many retirement account types, including traditional IRA, Roth IRA, SEP, SIMPLE and Solo 401(k). Investors can conveniently use the mobile app to self-trade within their retirement accounts anytime with secure multi-factor authentication. Features include the ability to create custom price alerts to track digital assets, live pricing, market statistics, and advanced charts.

For more information, visit www.bitcoinIRA.com or speak with an IRA specialist at 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA is the world's first and most trusted platform for cryptocurrency IRAs. The self-trading platform allows users buy, sell, and swap digital assets in their self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in industry-leading multi-signature digital wallets.

Bitcoin IRA has processed billions of US dollars in transactions and has over 150,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Las Vegas.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or speak with an IRA specialist at 866-333-4307.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jordan Bieber, bitcoinira@5wpr.com

1Security may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

2Insurance may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

Alternative IRA Services, LLC dba Bitcoin IRA is a platform that connects consumers to qualified custodians, digital wallets and cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is not a custodian, is not a digital wallet and is not an exchange. Self-directed purchases processed through Bitcoin IRA have not been endorsed by the IRS or any government or regulatory agency. Bitcoin IRA is not an adviser. Information contained on this website is for educational purposes only. We encourage you to consult an adviser or professional to determine whether Bitcoin IRA makes sense for you. Cryptocurrencies are very speculative and involve a high degree of risk. By using the website, you understand the information being presented is provided for informational purposes only and agree to comply with our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA