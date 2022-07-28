ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF) (the "Company," "ATIF" or "We"), a holding company providing business and financial consulting services in Asia and North America, today announced the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting, which was held on July 25, 2022 in Lake Forest, CA.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Company's shareholders:

(1) elected Messrs. Jun Liu, Kwong Sang Liu and Yongyuan Chen and Mses. Yue Ming and Lei Yang as directors of the Company to serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next shareholders meeting and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

(2) ratified the appointment of ZH CPA, LLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management, and investment businesses, with offices in Los Angeles, California, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the United States. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award," the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

