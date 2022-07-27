THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Strategic Growth Plan Includes Realignment of Production Leadership and Research and Development Initiatives



HUMBLE, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company", "Third Coast", "we", "us", or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2022 second quarter financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Loans held for investment grew $301.2 million to $2.75 billion , or 12.3%, over the first quarter of 2022, and a 77.2% increase over the $1.55 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Deposits reached $2.90 billion , an increase of $311.1 million , or 12.0%, over the first quarter of 2022, and $1.11 billion , or 62.5% over the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $412.0 million to $519.6 million and now represent 17.9% of total deposits.

Total assets reached $3.36 billion , a sequential increase of $317.7 million , or 10.4%, over the first quarter of 2022, and $1.34 billion , or 66.8%, more than the $2.01 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income totaled $2.3 million , or $0.16 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million , or $0.15 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $22.43 and $21.00 , respectively, at June 30, 2022 .

Opened 14th location in June 2022 with a de novo branch located in Georgetown, Texas .

"Third Coast is pleased to report another quarter of strong organic growth," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loans are up $1.20 billion in the last year while our asset quality has improved consistently both on a percentage and an absolute basis. We are fortunate to operate in attractive Texas markets with extraordinary bankers that are focused on serving our clients, driving these financial results.

"Beginning in the second quarter, we refocused our efforts toward our strategic growth plan to further position the Company for success, including the structured realignment of our production leadership and making investments in our future, such as the development of new products and services. As part of our leadership realignment, earlier this week we announced the promotions of Bill Bobbora and Andrew Novarini to lead our Commercial Banking group and Community Banking group, respectively. From a research and development perspective, we incurred additional expenses related to our Fintech and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) initiatives. By making these investments, we believe we will be in a much better position to grow deposit and fee income. We are excited about these potential opportunities for the Company.

"In the meantime, we remain committed to our long-term focus of serving our customers, building relationships, cultivating technological evolution, and expanding our markets. Regarding our branch network, we opened our 13th branch in Ft. Worth, Texas in the first quarter and our 14th branch in Georgetown, Texas in June.

"Looking ahead, we believe that our strategic growth plan positions us well to leverage our existing infrastructure. We also believe our teams, particularly those that we have recruited over the past 12 months, are performing at a high level and we expect them to continue to exceed our expectations. I am confident we will continue to improve our financial performance and expand relationships with new and potential clients within the Texas business community," concluded Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the second quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $2.75 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 12.3% from $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022, and an increase of 77.2% from $1.55 billion as of June 30, 2021. PPP loans declined to $8.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $26.7 million at March 31, 2022. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio increased $319.1 million, or 13.2%, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 52.9% annualized. The loan growth was well diversified with Real Estate loans up $116.7 million and Commercial loans up $158.8 million from March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the second quarter of 2022 with non-performing assets declining $1.4 million, or 11.4%, from the first quarter of 2022. Improvement was primarily the result of the sale of the other real estate owned property. The provision for loan losses recorded for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.4 million, which served to increase the allowance to $26.7 million, or 0.97% of the $2.75 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022. Provision expense for the second quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.

As of June 30, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.40%, which decreased from 0.44% at March 31, 2022 and 0.73% at June 30, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, charge-offs and recoveries were minimal, representing a net recovery of $4,000 and a net charge-off of $77,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.90 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 12.0% from $2.59 billion as of March 31, 2022, and an increase of 62.5% from $1.78 billion as of June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $931.6 million at March 31, 2022 to $519.6 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $144.7 million, or 38.6%, from June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 17.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022, down from 36.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2022, and 21.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of June 30, 2022 increased $756.9 million, or 56.0%, from March 31, 2022 and savings accounts as of June 30, 2022 increased $3.6 million, or 10.5%, from March 31, 2022. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $37.5 million, or 13.9%.

The average cost of deposits was 0.52% for the second quarter of 2022, representing a 19 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and the movement of a group of significant customer deposit accounts from noninterest bearing to interest bearing in the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the significant increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and increased interest rates paid on deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.77%, a decrease of 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 62 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.73% compared to 4.90% at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction from the first quarter of 2022 of $310,000 in loan fees and $883,000 in PPP fees.

Net interest income totaled $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 10.0% from $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 19.6% from $27.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.5 million, or 16.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, and increased by $7.6 million, or 32.5%, from the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.8 million, or 141.7% from $2.0 million for the first of 2022 and an increase of 75.6% from $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to interest paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts and interest related to the subordinated debt issued in March 2022.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in derivative income of $583,000 in the second quarter of 2022 offset by a $98,000 gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of a SBA loan sold in the second quarter of 2022. There were no sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 12.8% from $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to a loss on the sale of other real estate owned of $350,000, a one-time legal settlement of $900,000, and increased salary expense related to additional employees hired in the first and second quarters of 2022. We also incurred additional professional expenses related to potential new products and services and attorney fees and additional FDIC assessment expense as a result of increased rates due to bank growth. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 353 as of June 30, 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 78.52% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 75.09% in the first quarter of 2022, and 79.64% in the second quarter of 2021. The slight improvement in the efficiency ratio from the second quarter of 2021 was due to the increase in interest and fees on loans.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share increased slightly to $0.17 per share and $0.16 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 from $0.16 per share and $0.15 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.

_______________________________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 4, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13731039#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 14 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2022



2021

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30

ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 317,462



$ 369,782



$ 326,733



$ 359,888



$ 352,544

Federal funds sold



2,741





1,538





292





696





1,228

Total cash and cash equivalents



320,203





371,320





327,025





360,584





353,772

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



132





132





131





131





131

Investment securities available-for-sale



157,261





126,218





26,432





26,431





25,991

Loans held for investment



2,749,177





2,447,945





2,068,724





1,612,394





1,551,722

Less: allowance for loan and lease loss



(26,666)





(23,312)





(19,295)





(15,571)





(13,394)

Loans, net



2,722,511





2,424,633





2,049,429





1,596,823





1,538,328

Accrued interest receivable



12,568





12,648





10,228





10,238





11,350

Premises and equipment, net



22,888





20,846





19,045





18,364





15,859

Other real estate owned



-





1,666





1,676





1,676





1,686

Bank-owned life insurance



51,919





26,671





26,528





26,382





26,237

Non-marketable securities, at cost



15,213





11,327





7,527





10,905





8,032

Deferred tax asset, net



7,179





4,258





4,123





4,456





3,836

Core Deposit Intangible, net



1,211





1,252





1,292





1,332





1,373

Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



28,943





21,383





7,942





6,815





8,671

Total assets

$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



$ 2,499,412



$ 2,082,171



$ 2,013,300

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 519,614



$ 931,622



$ 531,401



$ 364,418



$ 374,942

Interest bearing



2,378,650





1,655,547





1,609,798





1,451,533





1,408,326

Total deposits



2,898,264





2,587,169





2,141,199





1,815,951





1,783,268

































Accrued interest payable



1,683





387





437





477





866

Other liabilities



26,906





20,122





7,769





8,291





7,845

FHLB advances



18,000





50,000





50,000





50,250





50,000

Note Payable - Line of Credit



30,875





1,000





1,000





1,000





20,500

Note Payable - Subordinated Debentures



80,367





80,507





-





-





13,000

Total liabilities



3,056,095





2,739,185





2,200,405





1,875,969





1,875,479

































Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares



-





-





-





2,060





1,876

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Common stock



13,543





13,524





13,482





9,387





6,647

Additional paid-in capital



250,413





249,775





249,202





160,725





97,821

Retained earnings



40,393





38,116





36,029





35,675





33,290

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,283)





887





1,393





1,394





1,042

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(979)





(979)







301,967





301,203





299,007





206,202





137,821

Less: ESOP-owned shares



-





-





-





(2,060)





(1,876)

Total shareholders' equity



301,967





301,203





299,007





204,142





135,945

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



$ 2,499,412



$ 2,082,171



$ 2,013,300



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended







2022



2021



2021



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



December 31



INTEREST INCOME:





































Loans, including fees

$ 31,164



$ 26,682



$ 26,226



$ 23,940



$ 23,522



$ 98,886



Investment securities available-for-sale



894





276





265





265





261





1,043



Federal funds sold and other



451





226





169





194





148





686



Total interest income



32,509





27,184





26,660





24,399





23,931





100,615











































INTEREST EXPENSE:





































Deposit accounts



3,443





1,844





1,913





2,023





2,213





8,526



FHLB advances and notes payable



1,328





130





128





374





504





1,536



Total interest expense



4,771





1,974





2,041





2,397





2,717





10,062











































Net interest income



27,738





25,210





24,619





22,002





21,214





90,553











































Provision for loan losses



3,350





4,000





6,100





2,323





-





9,923











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



24,388





21,210





18,519





19,679





21,214





80,630











































NONINTEREST INCOME:





































Service charges and fees



617





619





566





559





770





2,367



Gain on sale of SBA loans



98





-





411





175





-





586



Other



551





1,047





1,078





230





339





1,925



Total noninterest income



1,266





1,666





2,055





964





1,109





4,878











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





































Salaries and employee benefits



13,994





13,324





14,029





12,138





12,512





48,642



Data processing and network expense



932





922





786





844





820





3,060



Occupancy and equipment expense



1,830





1,873





1,557





1,419





1,195





5,367



Legal and professional



2,001





1,746





1,450





1,164





1,564





5,293



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



282





278





275





495





170





1,963



Advertising and marketing



467





427





657





422





406





1,889



Telephone and communications



99





100





115





119





168





595



Software purchases and maintenance



201





198





248





261





192





852



Regulatory assessments



956





645





506





252





294





1,101



Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned



350





-





-





-





(31)





344



Other



1,661





668





464





527





489





1,919



Total noninterest expense



22,773





20,181





20,087





17,641





17,779





71,025











































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



2,881





2,695





487





3,002





4,544





14,483











































Income tax expense



604





608





133





617





955





3,059











































NET INCOME

$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 354



$ 2,385



$ 3,589



$ 11,424











































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ 0.57



$ 1.45



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 0.03



$ 0.28



$ 0.55



$ 1.40





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2022



2021



2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



December 31

Net Income

$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 354



$ 2,385



$ 3,589



$ 11,424













































































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ 0.57



$ 1.45

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 0.03



$ 0.28



$ 0.55



$ 1.40

Dividends per share

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -







































Return on average assets (A)



0.29 %



0.32 %



0.06 %



0.46 %



0.71 %



0.55 % Return on average equity (A)



3.01 %



2.81 %



0.55 %



5.41 %



11.45 %



6.70 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.77 %



4.09 %



4.78 %



4.49 %



4.39 %



4.65 % Efficiency ratio (D)



78.52 %



75.09 %



75.31 %



76.81 %



79.64 %



74.43 %





































Capital Ratios



































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):



































Total shareholders' equity to total assets



8.99 %



9.91 %



11.96 %



9.90 %



6.85 %



11.96 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)



8.47 %



9.33 %



11.28 %



9.06 %



5.94 %



11.28 %





































Third Coast Bank, SSB:



































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)



11.60 %



12.36 %



12.63 %



11.89 %



11.24 %



12.63 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.60 %



12.36 %



12.63 %



11.89 %



11.24 %



12.63 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.40 %



13.17 %



13.54 %



12.96 %



12.32 %



13.54 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



12.47 %



13.66 %



12.27 %



8.39 %



6.93 %



12.27 %





































Other Data



































Weighted average shares:



































Basic



13,454,423





13,385,324





10,724,545





8,099,878





6,339,850





7,874,110

Diluted



13,822,522





13,755,026





11,156,037





8,448,112





6,535,163





8,138,824

Period end shares outstanding



13,464,093





13,445,782





13,403,324





9,313,929





6,573,684





13,403,324

Book value per share

$ 22.43



$ 22.40



$ 22.31



$ 22.14



$ 20.97



$ 22.31

Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 21.00



$ 20.97



$ 20.87



$ 20.06



$ 18.01



$ 20.87



___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets





















































Interest-earnings assets:





















































Investment securities

$ 112,793



$ 894





3.18 %

$ 42,677



$ 265





2.46 %

$ 25,361



$ 261





4.13 % Loans, gross



2,641,330





31,164





4.73 %



1,774,294





26,226





5.86 %



1,653,012





23,522





5.71 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



200,801





451





0.90 %



226,197





169





0.30 %



257,991





148





0.23 % Total interest-earning assets



2,954,924





32,509





4.41 %



2,043,168





26,660





5.18 %



1,936,364





23,931





4.96 % Less allowance for loan losses



(24,818)

















(17,130)

















(13,531)













Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



2,930,106

















2,026,038

















1,922,833













Noninterest-earning assets



201,734

















187,770

















103,389













Total assets

$ 3,131,840















$ 2,213,808















$ 2,026,222





































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,222,677



$ 3,443





0.62 %

$ 1,485,059



$ 1,913





0.51 %

$ 1,420,239



$ 2,213





0.62 % Notes payable and fed funds sold



83,390





1,208





5.81 %



1,126





11





3.88 %



33,500





396





4.74 % FHLB advances



46,319





120





1.04 %



66,315





117





0.70 %



50,000





108





0.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,352,386





4,771





0.81 %



1,552,500





2,041





0.52 %



1,503,739





2,717





0.72 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



453,936

















392,955

















386,593













Other liabilities



22,383

















10,770

















10,219













Total liabilities



2,828,705

















1,956,225

















1,900,551













Shareholders' equity



303,135

















257,583

















125,671













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,131,840















$ 2,213,808















$ 2,026,222













Net interest income







$ 27,738















$ 24,619















$ 21,214







Net interest spread (1)















3.60 %















4.66 %















4.24 % Net interest margin (2)















3.77 %















4.78 %















4.39 %

____________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights









Three Months Ended





2022



2021

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30

Period-end Loan Portfolio:





























Real estate loans:





























Commercial real estate:





























Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 508,864



$ 477,573



$ 383,941



$ 361,467



$ 361,217

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



464,530





463,618





445,308





345,360





286,533

Residential



273,415





225,649





213,264





179,971





165,890

Construction, development & other



440,925





414,653





320,335





124,548





80,400

Farmland



23,895





13,467





9,934





8,309





6,011

Commercial & industrial



914,845





756,005





611,348





538,551





612,306

Consumer



3,706





3,304





4,001





4,417





4,499

Other



118,997





93,676





80,593





49,771





34,866

Total loans

$ 2,749,177



$ 2,447,945



$ 2,068,724



$ 1,612,394



$ 1,551,722

































Asset Quality:





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 9,806



$ 9,896



$ 10,030



$ 11,077



$ 5,158

Loans > 90 days and still accruing



387





40





278





561





184

Restructured loans--accruing



785





790





5,295





5,319





5,924

Total nonperforming loans

$ 10,978



$ 10,726



$ 15,603



$ 16,957



$ 11,266

Other real estate owned



-





1,666





1,676





1,676





1,686

Total nonperforming assets

$ 10,978



$ 12,392



$ 17,279



$ 18,633



$ 12,952

































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (4)



$ (17)



$ 2,376



$ 146



$ 77

































Nonaccrual loans:





























Real estate loans:





























Commercial real estate:





























Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 964



$ 986



$ 1,008



$ 1,032



$ 1,058

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



323





334





346





353





365

Residential



116





121





127





133





76

Construction, development & other



232





238





244





251





257

Farmland



-





-





-





-





-

Commercial & industrial



8,165





8,210





8,297





9,162





3,227

Consumer



-





-





-





-





-

Other



-





-





-





-





-

Purchased credit impaired



6





7





8





146





175

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 9,806



$ 9,896



$ 10,030



$ 11,077



$ 5,158

































Asset Quality Ratios:





























Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.33 %



0.41 %



0.69 %



0.89 %



0.64 % Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.40 %



0.44 %



0.75 %



1.05 %



0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.93 %



0.97 %



0.86 % QTD Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.53 %



0.04 %



0.02 %

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2022



2021



2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



December 31

Tangible Common Equity:



































Total shareholders' equity

$ 301,967



$ 301,203



$ 299,007



$ 206,202



$ 137,821



$ 299,007

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,245





19,286





19,326





19,366





19,407





19,326

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 282,722



$ 281,917



$ 279,681



$ 186,836



$ 118,414



$ 279,681







































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,464,093





13,445,782





13,403,324





9,313,929





6,573,684





13,403,324

Book Value Per Share

$ 22.43



$ 22.40



$ 22.31



$ 22.14



$ 20.97



$ 22.31

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 21.00



$ 20.97



$ 20.87



$ 20.06



$ 18.01



$ 20.87













































































Tangible Assets:



































Total assets

$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



$ 2,499,412



$ 2,082,171



$ 2,013,300



$ 2,499,412

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,245





19,286





19,326





19,366





19,407





19,326

Tangible assets

$ 3,338,817



$ 3,021,102



$ 2,480,086



$ 2,062,805



$ 1,993,893



$ 2,480,086







































Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets



8.99 %



9.91 %



11.96 %



9.90 %



6.85 %



11.96 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.47 %



9.33 %



11.28 %



9.06 %



5.94 %



11.28 %

