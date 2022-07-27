Goulston & Storrs Director Martha Nahill Frahm Named a 2022 Go To Tax Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Martha Nahill Frahm, who co-chairs the firm's Tax Group, has been named a 2022 Go To Tax Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly for her long record of success as a tax lawyer in the Commonwealth.

In more than 20 years of practice, Frahm has developed a reputation as one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and experienced tax attorneys in the region and beyond. Her work spans a wide range of practice areas at Goulston & Storrs, including real estate joint ventures and structuring, representing educational, medical and cultural institutions, and closely held businesses and entrepreneurs; mergers & acquisitions (M&A), advising on incentive tax credits such as the historic rehabilitation credit; and providing private client wealth transfer and philanthropic planning.

Beyond her work advising business and individual clients on federal and state tax planning, Frahm also advises tax exempt and charitable organizations, including educational institutions, academic medical centers, health care organizations, and foundations, on their most complex tax issues. With deep expertise in non-profit management structuring, operational and investment matters, governance, policy development, M&A, technology transfer, and licensing agreements, Frahm is considered one of the leading attorneys in this specialized area.

In addition to her client work, Frahm co-chairs both the firm's Tax Group and Associate Development and Training Committee, and serves on numerous firm committees focused on mentoring, training, education, and relationship-building skills. She is also a leader in the legal community, serving on various Boston Bar Association Boards throughout her career. In 2010, she founded and co-chaired the BBA's Tax Exempt Organizations Committee. She has also served on the Board of the Governance Committee and as a member of the Chapter 180 working group. Frahm currently serves as pro bono counsel to numerous non-profit organizations including Oxfam America, YouthBuild, Endeavor Global, and All Hands and Hearts.

She received her J.D., cum laude, and LL.M. from Boston University School of Law and her B.A. from Tufts University.

