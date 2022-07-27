As Mega Millions tops $1 billion, Jackpocket announces latest $1M+ winners in NY

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $3,000,000 was ordered in Westchester County using the Jackpocket lottery app.

$3,000,000 NY Mega Millions Ticket Ordered on Jackpocket Lottery App (PRNewswire)

The Quick Pick ticket matched 5 of 5 white numbers drawn in the July 22 Mega Millions drawing only missing the gold Mega Ball. By adding the $1 Megaplier to their ticket, the player multiplied their second-prize winnings by 3X to a guaranteed $3,000,000.

"We can't wait to celebrate this NY winner and are so proud to facilitate this life-changing win for them," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "Jackpocket's mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. As this historic Mega Millions crosses the $1 billion mark, it's easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in New York."

New York was doubly lucky this past weekend. Another Jackpocket player, this time in Kings County, won a $1 million Cash4Life prize on July 21. The back-to-back millionaires became the 5th and 6th New York lottery players to win prizes worth a million dollars or more using the app.

So far, there have been over 350,000 Jackpocket winners in New York State who have claimed more than $60 million in prize money since the app's launch in 2021. Nationwide, over $160 million in lottery prizes has been won on Jackpocket by more than 1 million individual winners to date. In total, 18 individual Jackpocket players across the country have won prizes of $1 million or more.

Must be 18 or older to play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY.

