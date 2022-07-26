Shulman Rogers Expands Entertainment Practice with Lita Rosario-Richardson and Kandyce Hall  

POTOMAC, Md., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers welcomes Lita Rosario-Richardson (Shareholder) and Kandyce Hall (Associate) to the Firm. Most recently the principal of LITA ROSARIO, PLLC, a boutique entertainment and intellectual property law and consulting firm in Washington DC, Rosario-Richardson will lead the Firm's Entertainment Practice. Lita notes "Shulman Rogers offers a full cadre of services that will be of great benefit to my clients. Now all of their legal needs can be tended to under one roof."

Lita Rosario-Richardson is widely recognized for the legal advice she provides for creators in the arts and entertainment arena and her expertise in copyright recapture. She began her career in entertainment law as a co-founder/owner and VP of Business and Legal Affairs for University Music Entertainment, a music production company that produced multi-platinum recording artist Dru Hill, Mya and ultimately SisQó. Lita went on to represent such artists as Missy Elliott (and is responsible for Missy owning her copyrights), Crystal Waters, Tank and Robin S. She has secured back royalties for many artists and songwriters including, Peaches & Herb, Mr. Cheeks, Das EFX, and Big Pun. Lita has negotiated distribution and publishing agreements with all of the four major record distribution/music publishing companies including Warner Music Group, Sony/RCA, Universal Music Group, EMI/Capital Records as well as major television and cable companies, including Disney, UPN, TV One, BET, VIACOM/MTV, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, E! NETWORK and Universal Pictures.

Kandyce Hall assists clients with the drafting and negotiation of various agreements including music producer agreements, talent agreements, artist agreements, releases, appearance agreements and licensing agreements. She possesses significant experience in trademark clearance and trademark protection matters, and prepares and manages material for Copyright and Trademark filings, provides trademark counseling, conducts clearance searches and prosecutes trademark applications.

"We are thrilled to have Lita and Kandyce add breadth and depth to our Entertainment practice and bring their impressive portfolio of clients to Shulman Rogers", says Sam Spiritos, Managing Shareholder. "Combining their legal expertise in the entertainment arena with our full-service platform is sure to be a win-win for clients."

Shulman Rogers offers regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The Firm provides sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate and litigation, and a host of personal services. Visit ShulmanRogers.com.

