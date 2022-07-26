NiSource wins Forbes Award as one of the Best Employers for Women in 2022

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. has been recognized on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Women 2022. The listing recognizes companies who provide a diverse, equal and inclusive environment for women, giving them the tools to grow and advance within organizations.

The Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2022 was conducted through an independent survey by Statista that included around 50,000 individuals employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The sample includes more than 30,000 women nationwide.

"At NiSource, we aim to foster a more diverse and representative workforce across all levels of our company and to ensure equal opportunities for growth, advancement and belonging," said Lloyd Yates, President & CEO of NiSource. "We are honored to be recognized on the Forbes list for Best Employers for Women 2022 and look forward to strengthening our workforce which is foundational to our success in advancing the economic interests of the customers and communities we serve."

Background on Award:

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations – General work topics: The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding likelihood of recommendation, atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace and diversity regarding their own employer.

Direct recommendations – Topics relevant to women: To focus on topics which are in general more relevant for women. Women were asked to rate their own employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career and pay equity.

Indirect recommendations: Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.

Diversity among top executives / board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Its employees focus on providing customers with safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource and its investment-driven growth plan can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at facebook.com/nisource, linkedin.com/company/nisource and twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

