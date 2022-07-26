Memorial Hermann Once Again Earns Top Recognition by U.S. News & World Report

HOUSTON , July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital once again ranks No. 2 among the country's top rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospital rankings for 2022-2023, which were released today. TIRR Memorial Hermann was previously ranked No. 2 in the 2021-2022 rankings and has been included in the prestigious rankings since the report's inception in 1989.

"Last year we saw the ranking process modified to include aspects of quality in addition to reputation. TIRR Memorial Hermann's ranking consistency this current year supports that our teams and affiliated physicians have been able to continue giving the unprecedented level of care that TIRR is known for," said Rhonda Abbott, Senior Vice President and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann. "We plan to relentlessly pursue our focus on improving patient outcomes and innovating quality care for all of our patients in their rehabilitation journey as we build bridges across the domains of clinical care, education, research and ultimately advocacy."

In addition to TIRR Memorial Hermann, several other Memorial Hermann campuses and service lines ranked in the 2022-2023 report:

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. For the first time, U.S. News rated eligible hospitals in Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery and Uterine Cancer Surgery. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

