Job.com Acquires Talent Solutions and Recruitment Firm PrincetonOne to Further Enhance Proprietary AI Technology

Leading Digital Talent Solutions Platform Continues Acquisition Strategy to Improve Hiring Process with its AI-powered Proprietary Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the data-driven, AI-powered recruitment platform, announced today the acquisition of PrincetonOne, a New Jersey-based talent solutions provider with an emphasis on Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and permanent recruitment services. The acquisition is a continuation of Job.com's strategic plan to develop revenue and reach by acquiring successful businesses and supporting intelligent growth with the application of Job.com's proprietary technology. Each acquisition provides an opportunity for the AI to continue learning from new data and subsequently delivers a more effective and efficient hiring process for recruiters and job seekers alike.

Job.com Logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Job.com) (PRNewswire)

"PrincetonOne brings significant value to the market and our portfolio, and we are delighted to join forces," said Job.com Co-Founder and CEO Paul Sloyan. "PrincetonOne has proven to serve their loyal client base with a high level of service, a fitting complement to the firms we previously acquired. We're looking forward to the opportunity to transform talent acquisition with PrincetonOne and our portfolio and moving toward modernization by applying our technology and augmenting the hiring process."

Founded in 2002 by Dave Campeas, PrincetonOne has a nationwide footprint and a diverse clientele, with special concentrations in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and supply chain industries, as well as placements in functional areas such as accounting, finance, and HR. PrincetonOne has built a reputation for delivering best-in-class solutions ahead of the curve and competition. In May 2022, PrincetonOne was named to the Forbes List of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in the country for six consecutive years. PrincetonOne brings more than 130 employees to Job.com, increasing total full-time core employees to more than 300.

"We're delighted to be part of the Job.com team," said PrincetonOne Founder and President Dave Campeas. "With both companies working tirelessly to stay ahead of the curve through continual innovation, this is the ideal opportunity to foster growth and enrich PrincetonOne, while continuing to offer our clients the best possible service. The addition of Job.com's proprietary technology will help us bring PrincetonOne to the next level and we're excited to continue growing and innovating together."

Job.com's technology aims to remove friction from the hiring process and every acquisition along with its inherent data enhances AI learning. By removing unnecessary steps and wait time, and layering in AI and automation, job seekers have a more positive and personalized experience. This AI and machine learning also enables Job.com to provide better, faster candidate matches for recruiters. The technology augments the recruiter experience further by allowing them to focus their time on high-value interactions with candidates. As firms continue to join forces with Job.com, more opportunity arises to create efficient candidate attraction, better fit placements, decreased hire time, and a human-first hiring process with consumer-level user experiences throughout.

"We set out to make hiring better for candidates, clients, and recruiters alike," said Job.com Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Arran Stewart. "Each of our acquisitions allows Job.com to move toward fulfilling our vision of a digitalized recruitment industry, and with our technology, we aim to deliver an efficient, but always human-centric, hiring experience. Ultimately, we want jobseekers to be placed in their ideal job."

By joining forces, Job.com and PrincetonOne will be able to magnify the rapid growth experienced by Job.com's previous acquisitions, reaching more clients and candidates, and further revolutionizing the recruitment industry through Job.com's proprietary technology, intelligent AI, and data-driven solutions. With its focus on developing cutting-edge technology to design the future of recruitment, Job.com will give PrincetonOne the tools they need to realize their full potential, all while continuing to deliver on its mission to create a better, smarter, and more human hiring experience for all.

"Although this is not the first acquisition for Job.com, it presents a huge opportunity for Job.com to continue moving the needle toward digitized, modern recruitment. The staff and leadership at PrincetonOne come to our portfolio with a fantastic reputation and I look forward to the immense value we will see from this union," said Stewart.

Acquisition remains a key element of Job.com's growth strategy, and it is positioned to continue tapping into the vast selection of great staffing and recruitment agencies currently operating within North America throughout 2022.

"We will continue to acquire and add successful staffing and recruitment firms to our portfolio this year and in 2023, and we fully intend to see exponential revenue growth as well as tremendous advancements in our technology. It's a very opportunistic time to be at Job.com," added Sloyan.

Job.com acquired cybersecurity-focused staffing firm HireVergence in 2020; healthcare and travel nursing-focused firm Fortus Group as well as RPO and contract staffing provider Endevis in August 2021; and most recently, per diem healthcare staffing firm QCI Healthcare in December 2021.

Job.com is a digital recruitment company with a unique perspective: Delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high level human capital delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer level user experiences throughout the hiring process. This combination provides true value and control to jobseekers, companies, and recruiting teams resulting in more effective talent acquisition, better fit career moves, and a more human hiring experience. Job.com's solutions are growing and evolving rapidly to serve multiple segments of the market and will come to represent the place where individual jobseekers manage their career path and employers find their next hire.

Job.com's mission is to transform talent acquisition with smart technology and a human-first approach.

About PrincetonOne

PrincetonOne is a nationally recognized talent solutions provider helping companies grow through four unique divisions—Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Professional Search, Executive Search, and Contract Staffing. Regardless of the size or scope of a project, PrincetonOne has the expertise to deliver scalable solutions that are positioned to deliver results. Its deep industry experience combined with a broad range of services and capabilities enables the firm to help companies reach the highest levels of excellence in their talent solutions. PrincetonOne has offices in New Jersey, Ohio, and Indiana.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Job.com