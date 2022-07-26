Deneen DeFiore, Vice President and Global Chief Information Security Officer for United Airlines, Joins Blackbaud Board of Directors

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that Deneen DeFiore, vice president and global chief information security officer for United Airlines, has joined its board of directors.

DeFiore brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and cybersecurity. Prior to her role at United Airlines, DeFiore served as senior vice president, global chief information and product security officer at GE Aviation.

"We're delighted to welcome Deneen to the Blackbaud board of directors," said Andrew M. Leitch, chairman of the Blackbaud board. "She brings invaluable experience in cybersecurity as well as a strong track record of executive leadership, and she will be a great asset to the board."

"Cybersecurity is a top priority for our company as we continue to grow and invest in our program, and we look forward to having Deneen's expertise as we navigate this area," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "In addition, Deneen has an extensive background in helping corporations grow, working across both the private and public sector, and innovating cutting-edge technology solutions. We're thrilled to welcome her."

During her 19-year tenure at General Electric, DeFiore held various leadership positions across GE Corporate, GE Aviation and GE Power. She was instrumental in helping to build cybersecurity capabilities on a corporate level and worked closely with the U.S. Department of Defense, multiple government agencies and policy groups, and became an active voice in the industry to shape policies for defense department implementations. In her current role at United Airlines, DeFiore is responsible for cybersecurity strategy, overseeing and reducing risk and improving cyber resilience. She led the company's COVID-19 technology crisis response efforts and implemented and enabled secure remote workforce capabilities across all business operations.

"I'm looking forward to joining the Blackbaud board as the company continues to provide technology and solutions for the global social good community," said DeFiore. "Blackbaud is well positioned for success, their customers are making a real difference in our world, and I am excited to be a part of it."

In addition to DeFiore, Blackbaud's board of directors includes Andrew M. Leitch (chairman), George H. Ellis, Timothy Chou, Ph.D., Michael (Mike) P. Gianoni, D. Roger Nanney, Sarah E. Nash and Joyce M. Nelson.

