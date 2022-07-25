LAND ROVER LAUNCHES SECOND ANNUAL 'DEFENDER SERVICE AWARDS' PRESENTED BY CHASE TO HONOR U.S. AND CANADIAN ORGANIZATIONS MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR COMMUNITIES

Defender Service Awards returns to honor U.S. and Canadian organizations with a customized Land Rover Defender 130 vehicle, along with monetary prizes to further empower their efforts.

Five Award Categories include: Animal Welfare, Veterans Outreach, Environmental and Conservation, Community Services and Search and Rescue.

Beginning July 25 and ending September 7, 2022 , Land Rover will be accepting video nominations from worthy organizations aligning with one of the five categories.

To enter, Organizations must submit a video and be U.S.-based 501(c)(3) 1 / Canadian registered charity whose efforts fall within one of the five categories outlined in the program

Chase, the presenting sponsor will be donating $5,000 to each finalist. Category sponsors, including Pelican, Outside Interactive, Inc., dentsu X, ei3 and KONG Company, will donate $25,000 to their respective category winners.

For information and rules3 on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase please visit LandRoverUSA.com www.landrover.ca or follow @LandRoverUSA/ @LandRoverCanada on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

MAHWAH, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Rover today announced the launch of its second annual 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase, to celebrate and support U.S. non-profit and Canadian -based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact on their local community. Missions of organizations that align to one of the 5 contest categories of Search and Rescue, Environmental & Conservation, Veterans Outreach, Community Service, and Animal Welfare are encouraged to submit videos on how a new Land Rover Defender would help aid in their organization's mission.

Partners Brands have joined the second annual Defender Service Awards, to further recognize the incredible works of service of these organizations. Chase, as presenting sponsor will be donating $5,000 to each of the 5 finalists, per category for a total of $125,000. Category sponsors include Pelican for Search and Rescue; Outside Interactive, Inc. for Environmental & Conservation; dentsu X for Veterans Outreach, ei3 for Community Service and KONG Company for Animal Welfare. Each category sponsor will donate $25,000 to its respective category winner.

In addition to the monetary prizes, 5 custom Land Rover Defender 130 vehicles will be awarded to each of the category winners. The Defender 130 vehicle is all new for 2023, featuring 3 rows of seating for up to eight people, along with 88.9 cubic feet (2,516 litres) of load capacity, the Defender 130 vehicle is fully capable of assisting these organizations with transporting animals, gear or volunteers. Winning organizations will have the opportunity to outfit their vehicle with select Land Rover accessories, along with a custom exterior design wrap.

"After a successful introduction of the first 'Defender Service Awards' in 2021, we are honored to continue the legacy of recognizing organizations that make a difference in their communities," said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. "This year, along with our presenting sponsor CHASE and five category sponsors, we will be able to reward non-profits with customized Defender 130 vehicles and monetary donations to help further their causes."

"Access to reliable transportation can dramatically help non-profits drive their mission forward" said Jagdeep Dayal, Head of Auto Partnerships at Chase. "Chase is proud to support Land Rover's customers and these community organizations, we can't wait to see what they'll do next."

Entrants can nominate organizations or organizations can nominate themselves by filling out the entry form and submitting an up to three-minute video that details the organization's mission, how it addresses a need in their community and how the Land Rover Defender will help to further their efforts. Land Rover will call for entries through September 7, 2022. Once selected by a panel of qualified judges, finalists' videos will be posted on Land RoverUSA.com and www.landrover.ca for public voting. All winners will be announced by December 1, 2022.

Previous winners of last year's 'Defender Service Awards' include Wolfe County Search and Rescue for Search and Rescue; New York Marine Center for Coastal and Marine Conservation; Humane Society of Independence County for Animal Welfare; Montgomery Emergency Medical Services for First Responders; One Tree Planted for Environmental; Hamptons Community Outreach for Urban Improvement; and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue Inc. for Fire Safety and Response. Each organization was gifted a customized Land Rover Defender 110 to help further their community outreach efforts.

For information on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase, please visit LandRoverUSA.com or www.landrover.ca or follow @LandRoverUSA/@LandRoverCanada on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

1. Organizations must be a US 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or Canadian charitable organization in one of the five (5) Categories specified, be approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt, charitable organization as of July 25, 2022, and maintain its tax-exempt status (i.e., good standing) until the end of the Contest Period. The US 501(c)(3) must be a public charity or a private operating foundation, but not a private foundation

2. All prices shown are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $1,350 destination and delivery, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Land Rover Retailer for details.

3. Information and rules on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase can be found here and Canadian rules here

Note to Editors:

Information about Land Rover North America products is available to consumers at www.landroverusa.com or www.landrover.ca. Visit us.media.landrover.com for news releases, high-resolution photographs and broadcast quality video footage. Additional media updates are available on Facebook (LandRoverUSA) and Twitter (@interactivelr).

About Land Rover

Founded in 1948, Land Rover designs and engineers its vehicles in the United Kingdom. For over 70 years the brand has built a reputation for providing its clientele with some of the most luxurious and capable vehicles in the world; whether driving through the heart of the city or traversing the countryside on- and off-road. Today's Land Rover lineup includes the Defender; Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque. Land Rover is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Land Rover websites for the USA, www.landroverusa.com or for Canada, www.landrover.ca.

About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through its distinct, British brands.

Our current model range embraces fully electric and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest gasoline engines. Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are in demand around the world and in Fiscal 2020/21 we sold 439,588 vehicles in 127 countries. Land Rover is the global leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Jaguar is the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Shanghai, China.

Central to our Reimagine strategy is the electrification of both the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with two clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates are anticipated to be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. This marks the start of the company's journey to become a net zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

