Aspen RxHealth Continues Industry-Leading Webinar Series: Becoming a Pharmapreneur

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth , a healthcare technology organization revolutionizing the pharmacist-patient experience, today announced a continued partnership with The Pharmapreneur Academy, an online community aimed at advancing the profession of pharmacy.

Back due to overwhelming demand, the six-part bi-weekly series will focus on how pharmacists can successfully embark upon entrepreneurship, playing an integral part in value-based care. Each session, Aspen RxHealth will partner with Dr. Blair Thielemier, PharmD, for live discussions and Q&A. Themes vary week to week, but the overall subject will remain constant: how pharmacists can set up their own practices and succeed in areas including marketing, obtaining insurance, filing taxes, and setting attainable practice goals. Each webinar will offer new insights otherwise unavailable in traditional pharmacy settings.

"The positive feedback from our first series made continuing the partnership for a second time an easy decision," said Jennifer Cohen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Aspen RxHealth. "As the founders of the largest community of pharmacists in the nation, we believe that continued learning opportunities such as these are vital to the professional success and personal fulfillment of our pharmacists. We strive to provide an exceptional experience to our community, ensuring they're met with the support and resources they deserve."

Six-part webinar series

The free webinar series available to members of the Aspen RxHealth Pharmacist Community and non-members, will launch at 10 AM ET, July 26. Topics will include:

Goal setting for success

Building the backbone of your business

Managing your money

Protecting yourself personally and financially

Tackling your taxes

Connecting to patients with care

Interested pharmacists can register for the first session of the webinar series here.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

