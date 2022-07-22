Lincoln Healthcare Leadership Welcomes Jeanette Flom as COO and Managing Director of Home Care 100 and Senior Living 100

SOUTHPORT, Conn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Healthcare Leadership announced that Jeanette Flom has joined the organization as COO, overseeing strategic and operational aspects of the company, and serving as Managing Director for its prestigious Home Care 100 and Senior Living 100 Leadership Conferences. Jeanette will play a critical role in continuing to elevate the visionary education, exceptional networking, authentic customer service and memorable experiences at the core of Lincoln's offerings.

Jeanette Flom (PRNewswire)

"Jeanette is joining the company at an exciting time, and brings a great combination of intelligence and passion for action in healthcare," said David Ellis, Founder & President of Lincoln Healthcare Leadership. "Jeanette is well suited to play a big part in our future growth and leadership. We are thrilled to have her on board."

Commenting on her new role, Jeanette said, "I really admire Lincoln's long-term vision to have a meaningful impact on improving how healthcare is delivered in America. I love the magic of peers learning from each other and how Lincoln enables that in really meaningful ways through their conferences and Intelligence Group. I'm eager to roll up my sleeves and help take all of Lincoln's offerings to new heights."

Flom has a rich 20-year background in management and healthcare. Most recently, Jeanette served as SVP at AVIA where she led a collaborative network of C-suite health system executives seeking to accelerate their strategic goals through digital technology. Prior, she was a Division VP at the American Diabetes Association where she brought C-suite executives, elected officials, and passionate constituents together to improve the lives of people living with diabetes.

Founded in 1998, Lincoln has a rich history in creating valuable networks, facilitating best-practice sharing and delivering original business insights to C-level healthcare audiences. Our mission is to inspire excellence in leadership, strategy and innovation through exceptional content, communities and customer experience. We aim to have a meaningful impact on the U.S. healthcare system, leading to higher quality, lower cost and more coordinated care.

